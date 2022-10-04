ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

ValleyCentral

Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
KRGV

Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco

Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Man accused of holding child hostage, threatening police in Brownsville

Police arrested a man on several charges after police say he held a 12-year-old boy hostage and threatened officers. At about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of Garden St. regarding a domestic dispute call and met with a woman who stated that her live-in boyfriend, identified as 36-year-old Jose Ignacio Vega, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan

A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Police: Three arrested, three wanted in connection with downtown McAllen shooting

Police arrested three people and are searching for three more in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, were charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to the department. Bonds were set at $225,000 each.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX

