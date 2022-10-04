Read full article on original website
Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case
Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with homicide investigation near Los Fresnos
Authorities arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a homicide investigation near Los Fresnos, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Normando Uribe, 26, was arrested on charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. The sheriff’s office says investigators obtained evidence on Tuesday...
Woman hospitalized after auto-pedestrian collision, Alamo police chief says
A woman was hospitalized late Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna. The unidentified woman was walking across the street near Alamo Road and Expressway 83 when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Ozuma. The driver remained at the...
Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco
Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
Man accused of holding child hostage, threatening police in Brownsville
Police arrested a man on several charges after police say he held a 12-year-old boy hostage and threatened officers. At about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of Garden St. regarding a domestic dispute call and met with a woman who stated that her live-in boyfriend, identified as 36-year-old Jose Ignacio Vega, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan
A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stolen trailer case
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in the theft of a trailer taken from a home in Edinburg. On the morning of Sept. 25, surveillance footage shows an older model white F-250 driving onto the owner’s home near Monte Cristo Rd. and […]
Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
Police: Three arrested, three wanted in connection with downtown McAllen shooting
Police arrested three people and are searching for three more in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, were charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to the department. Bonds were set at $225,000 each.
Autopsy ordered after body found on outskirts of Los Fresnos, sheriff says
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An autopsy has been ordered after a man’s body was discovered with possible gunshot wounds, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. The sheriff’s office reported early Tuesday that a body was found near the outskirts of Los Fresnos at a home on the 30000 block of FM1575. “At around 6:46 […]
Female student arrested, accused of making false threat against San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy
A female student was arrested and charged in connection with a virtual terroristic threat at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. The campus was temporarily put on lockdown for about an hour as district and city police investigated the threat.
San Benito man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank. Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Police: Four students charged in connection with threats written on walls at Weslaco High School
Weslaco police say four students were charged Wednesday in connection with terroristic threats written on the walls at Weslaco High School. Weslaco police school resource officers began investigating on Tuesday after being notified about the writing on the walls. On Wednesday, four students were identified, detained and charged with terroristic...
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
One year later, family demands justice after hit and run death
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was leaving the Hidalgo County Jail and was hit and killed by a non-emergency vehicle is demanding answers. The family members say they are hurting and very upset. There are elements in this case that are now moving forward. An outcry of support was found […]
'Someone out there has the answers': Harlingen police seeking leads in 2003 cold case
Harlingen police are asking for the public's help in cracking a 19-year-old cold case. Police say Oct. 6, 2022, marks the 19-year anniversary of the day Dr. James Earl Hefner was found killed. Harlingen police have worked with several local, state and federal agencies throughout the years to follow up...
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
'It’s robbery’: Customers react to forensic audit, call for firing of Brownsville PUB CEO
Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are reacting after a forensic audit detailed a failed project between BPUB and energy company Tenaska. The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality—but for several years, BPUB customers were paying increased rates for the project. "It's robbery; it's callous...
