Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Drew Barrymore Reacts After Learning She Was Sent Death Threats from 'Selma Blair'
The alleged real-life plot is far more twisted than any movie -- with Drew hoping to "heal this moment" by sitting down with Selma herself. Selma Blair shared a pretty shocking story involving death threats and Drew Barrymore in her 2022 memoir -- and now Drew herself has reacted to the wild tale.
Hilary Swank Revealed The Super Meaningful Due Date of Her Twins
Hilary Swank is basking in the second-trimester glow. The Alaska Daily star announced she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America yesterday, and she also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing she’s “feeling great.” Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.” And in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show premiering tomorrow, she also reveals her twins’ significant due date. “You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” host Drew Barrymore told the Million Dollar Baby actress in a preview of the October 7 show, per...
Hilaria Baldwin shares first full family pic with all 7 kids: ‘Dream team’
On Oct. 4, Hilaria Baldwin shared the first family photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin with all seven of their kids, including newborn daughter Ilaria, who was born in September. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved,” she...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Hilaria Baldwin reveals the Spanish meaning behind newborn daughter Ilaria's name... nearly two years after coming under fire for heritage scandal
Hilaria Baldwin revealed the meaning of her newborn daughter's name Ilaria as she shared a touching video of her baby girl hiccupping. In a lengthy caption, Hilaria, who shares a similar name as her daughter, revealed their names were Spanish for 'happy.'. The post came nearly two years after Hilaria,...
Look: Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
"Alaska Daily" actress Hilary Swank announced she's pregnant with twins on "Good Morning America."
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Family Photo With All 7 'Baldwinitos'
The dream team! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin offered an adorable glimpse of their growing brood this week, taking to social media with a photo depicting all seven of the pair’s youngest “Baldwinito”-s, including baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who was born in late September. The yoga maven...
Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons
Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger
Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
Eddie Murphy Wears Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Jacket While Filming Scenes For 4th Film: First Look On Set
Eddie Murphy, 61, looks like he’s hardly aged a day since he shot to stardom playing Axel Foley, a street smart Detroit cop who moves to Los Angeles to investigate his friend’s murder, in the 1984 box-office smash Beverly Hills Cop. The Golden Globe winner is reprising the iconic role for the upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and in photos from an Oct. 3 night shoot in downtown Los Angeles, it’s clear his Detroit Lions varsity jacket is back in action too. Eddie paired his signature letterman-style jacket with a yellow t-shirt, faded jeans and classic Adidas sneakers. He was joined in the scene by his co-star Taylour Paige, 31, who wore a fitted grey suit and heels.
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show
Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement
Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
Drew Barrymore Runs Around Stage Screaming Over Advice From the D’Amelios on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
It’s safe to say Drew Barrymore will not be getting involved in any more of her daughters’ fights. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the D’Amelio family got a taste of Barrymore’s exuberant personality as they offered the host some advice on how to handle disagreements between her two daughters — something that sent her in a frenzy around the stage that seemingly only parents would understand.
Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild 2 Weeks After Revealing Engagement
Taylour Paige rang in her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way -- tying the knot! The Zola star and designer Rivington Starchild got married on Wednesday, which the latter shared with his Instagram followers in a short slide of photos. The wedding comes two weeks after the actress publicly revealed...
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Dishes on Season 2, Reflects on 'Pitch Perfect' 10-Year Anniversary (Exclusive)
Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar stopped by the ET set earlier this week for an exclusive sit-down interview with Nischelle Turner, where he previewed season 2 of the hit CBS comedy. On the half-hour series, Ambudkar plays Rose McIver's TV husband Jay, who, unlike McIver's character, is unable to communicate directly...
'Bling Empire's Kevin and Kelly Dish on Their New Relationships and Finding the One (Exclusive)
New season, new love stories! Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider revealed to ET that they are both in new relationships ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Wednesday. Season 2 of Bling Empire ended with the dramatic return of Kelly's ex, Andrew Gray, leaving...
Drew Barrymore Is Ready to Return For "Charlie's Angels 3": "I Will Always Say Yes"
Drew Barrymore hasn't played Dylan Sanders in "Charlie's Angels" since the 2003 sequel, but she's ready to reprise the role at any moment's notice. On a Sept. 30 episode of the podcast "Drew's News," Benito Skinner asked the actor how she feels about potentially returning to the franchise. "I just...
Hailey Bieber Praises 'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Amid Kanye West Drama
Hailey Bieber has spoken out in Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's favor after Kanye West slammed her for her opinions on his controversial new line. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share her thoughts. "My respect for you runs deep my friend!" Bieber wrote over...
