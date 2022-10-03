Read full article on original website
James Madison Men’s Golf falls in playoff at Georgia State
DULUTH, Ga. – James Madison men’s golf nearly picked up its first team title of the season on Tuesday afternoon, sitting atop the leaderboard but falling in a one-hole playoff to close out the Georgia State Invitational, hosted at the par-72, 6,707-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club. The Dukes...
Bridgewater Field Hockey wins ODAC opener over Randolph-Macon
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened up ODAC play with a 2-0 shutout victory against Randolph-Macon at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0. Records: Bridgewater 4-4, 1-0 ODAC; Randolph-Macon 3-7, 0-1 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. •...
Shelor’s two goals lead BC Men’s Soccer past Randolph
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater men’s soccer team defeated Randolph 2-1 on Wednesday behind a two goal performance from Matthew Shelor. Records: Bridgewater 7-2-2 (3-1-0), Randolph 5-3-1(2-2-1) HOW IT HAPPENED. • The first shot of the game found the back of the net. James Yeboah took a free...
Shenandoah Valley COVID numbers continue decline
The number of new COVID cases continues to decline in Virginia and the valley. In numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health, only one locality in the WSVA listening area was in double digits for new cases since yesterday and that was 11 in Augusta County. There...
Harrisonburg Tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va – Recently released numbers from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) have revealed that Harrisonburg had a very good 2021 when it comes to visitors and the money they spent locally. Harrisonburg’s tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to. near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing...
Hospital accused in racketeering scheme
A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
Five People Arrested During Execution of Search Warrants at Nexus Services
Verona, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three men on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. Sheriff Donald Smith stated in a press release that 45-year-old Michael Donovan and 45-year-old Richard Moore, both...
Waynesboro Police Investigate Armed Robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street. Waynesboro Police Department officers responded to the Eagle Game...
Moyers named Staunton finance officer
The city of Staunton has taken the interim tag off and named Jessie Moyers the city’s permanent chief financial officer. Jon Venn, Staunton’s Chief Human Resources Officer, says Moyers did a fantastic job as assistant finance director after joining the city in June of 2019. Moyers, who has...
Fort Valley man’s trial date set
A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
