ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Back in Memphis

By Tim Buckley
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J18ce_0iM0DzxA00

August 16, 1977.

The neighbors in Memphis came out crying, and it wasn’t just because a family of four Northerners was moving in next door.

My first trip to the new house in the home of barbecue and the blues after arriving from Buffalo, New York, where I was born, coincidentally came on the same day Elvis died.

No wonder tears flowed.

But I knew nothing about the King or cotton, so it wasn’t long before I was yearning to return to the land of snow, the Sabres, the Bills and — at the time — the NBA’s Buffalo Braves.

There, two things dominate watercooler conversation: sports and the weather. Knowing I’d make a lousy weatherman — no one wants to hear “It’s going to be really cold” every day of winter — the seeds of a sports writing career were planted.

In time, though, Memphis became home just as much as Buffalo.

I watched Mirandinha, Toni Carbognani and the Memphis Rogues play at the Liberty Bowl.

I watched the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic when it was played at Colonial Country Club, which at the time seemed like it was out in the sticks.

I watched on TV each Saturday morning as Jerry Lawler, Superstar Bill Dundee, Koko B. Ware, Jimmy Hart and the rest of the cast kept Lance Russell, Dave Brown and the studio audience on the edge of their seats.

I watched my new — and now lifelong — eighth grade and high school buddies live and die with ‘Memphis State’ basketball, and still admire their joy and understand their pain as Ray Ricossa, Jim Strickland, Greg Nevins and John Linxwiler do the same today with their beloved Tigers.

And I was inspired — especially seeing Jack Eaton do it every night on WMC-TV — to believe someone really can turn their passion for sports and storytelling into a regular paycheck.

So, after graduating from CBHS, where the foundation to do things the right way is put in place, I headed off to the University of Missouri and its School of Journalism.

For 40 years, I was away, sharing sports stories in Texas, Florida, Utah and Louisiana.

I covered West Texas State basketball and a little Eastern New Mexico football for my first job out of school at the Amarillo Globe-News.

I used couplers to transmit stories about high school football games from a Radio Shack Trash 80 Model 100 through the pay phone at the 7-Eleven back to the office in rural Florida, then spent the last five seasons of a decade-plus stay with the St. Petersburg Times covering the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, a wild and wacky bunch whose front office was led by Hockey Hall-of-Famers Phil Esposito and Tony Esposito.

I covered NASCAR races one summer from Daytona to Talladega, Charlotte, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and beyond.

I chronicled the NBA’s Utah Jazz for more than a decade at the Deseret News, watching John Stockton and Karl Malone run the pick-and-roll to perfection during the final four seasons of their many days in Salt Lake City.

I sat courtside as the late Jerry Sloan commanded Stockton and Malone to “Run it again” when a play didn’t work, listened to Sloan berate a ref or two for the final 12 seasons before he resigned, and laughed more than once when Sloan would call a timeout and pull a rookie from the floor just because his shirt wasn’t tucked in.

I had the most satisfying experience of my career sitting at center ice, covering hockey at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

I covered Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sports at The Daily Advertiser for 11 football seasons, including new Florida coach Billy Napier’s four years before leaving Lafayette for Gainesville.

Most recently, I was editor of Tiger Rag, chronicling LSU sports in Baton Rouge.

I’ve been blessed to tell stories of triumph and tragedy, tenacity and transgression, warranted winners and loveable losers.

Mostly, though, I’ve had a blast.

And now I get a much-appreciated chance to return to a city that never really stopped being home since I left, and one I’ve returned to for visits with family and friends each offseason and at Christmastime since that day I headed off to Mizzou.

Times have been tough here lately, and tears flowed in September for tragic reasons altogether different than those shed by the neighbors back in August of ’77.

But I’m thrilled to be back in Memphis as deputy sports editor of The Daily Memphian, looking forward to working with new sports editor David Boyd and terrific writers like columnist Geoff Calkins, Drew Hill and Chris Herrington covering the Memphis Grizzlies, Frank Bonner II on Memphis Tigers football, high school sportswriter John Varlas and fellow newcomer Parth Upadhyaya, who already is all over the Tigers basketball beat.

Comments / 2

Related
actionnews5.com

SMU transfer ready to lead Tiger basketball, with help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southern Methodist University transfer is relishing his role as PG-1 in head coach Penny Hardaway’s rotation. Was there ever any doubt?. Kendric Davis is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Some UofM fans have been open in their questioning of whether...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Things to do this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 7-9

Reoccurring Fall Fun Jack O’ Lantern World is happening at Shelby Farms Park from September 29 – October 30. Thousands of carved pumpkins will be on display through a 3/4-mile walk featuring 17 different immersive realms. Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Screenings at 2:30 will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor

MASON, Tenn. – In the small west Tennessee Town of Mason, a four-way race for mayor is growing increasingly contentious.  Candidate roadside campaign signs have been slashed and stolen. An election challenge has been filed in federal court. And accusations of racism, incompetence and fraud have followed. The November election comes at an important juncture […] The post In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, TN
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
City
Charlotte, TN
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
WATN Local Memphis

Former Cordova High baseball booster club president indicted for theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former president for the Cordova High School baseball team booster club has been indicted on charges of stealing money from the club. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tarus Anderson served as president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club from Aug. 1, 2019 to Aug. 1, 2020. During that time, the comptroller said Anderson “misappropriated at least $6,815 from the club for her own benefit.”
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
John Stockton
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Who are the candidates for open Memphis school board seat?

Three Memphians have thrown their hat in the ring to fill the District 7 seat on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board vacated by Miska Clay Bibbs.Clay Bibbs had represented District 7’s southeast Memphis neighborhoods such as Parkway Village and Oakhaven since 2014, but she left the board in August after winning election to the Shelby County Commission, which will appoint her replacement.The commission will interview the three applicants at 2:30 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers Football#Football Games#Memphis Rogues#Nhl#Northerners#Nba#Buffalo Braves#Colonial Country Club
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Southern Minnesota News

Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic

@apnews FILE - A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas on Sept. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the muddy river bottom, resulting in delays. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that at least eight “groundings” of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on the barge loads. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
SEBRING, FL
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy