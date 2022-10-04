Back in Memphis

August 16, 1977.

The neighbors in Memphis came out crying, and it wasn’t just because a family of four Northerners was moving in next door.

My first trip to the new house in the home of barbecue and the blues after arriving from Buffalo, New York, where I was born, coincidentally came on the same day Elvis died.

No wonder tears flowed.

But I knew nothing about the King or cotton, so it wasn’t long before I was yearning to return to the land of snow, the Sabres, the Bills and — at the time — the NBA’s Buffalo Braves.

There, two things dominate watercooler conversation: sports and the weather. Knowing I’d make a lousy weatherman — no one wants to hear “It’s going to be really cold” every day of winter — the seeds of a sports writing career were planted.

In time, though, Memphis became home just as much as Buffalo.

I watched Mirandinha, Toni Carbognani and the Memphis Rogues play at the Liberty Bowl.

I watched the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic when it was played at Colonial Country Club, which at the time seemed like it was out in the sticks.

I watched on TV each Saturday morning as Jerry Lawler, Superstar Bill Dundee, Koko B. Ware, Jimmy Hart and the rest of the cast kept Lance Russell, Dave Brown and the studio audience on the edge of their seats.

I watched my new — and now lifelong — eighth grade and high school buddies live and die with ‘Memphis State’ basketball, and still admire their joy and understand their pain as Ray Ricossa, Jim Strickland, Greg Nevins and John Linxwiler do the same today with their beloved Tigers.

And I was inspired — especially seeing Jack Eaton do it every night on WMC-TV — to believe someone really can turn their passion for sports and storytelling into a regular paycheck.

So, after graduating from CBHS, where the foundation to do things the right way is put in place, I headed off to the University of Missouri and its School of Journalism.

For 40 years, I was away, sharing sports stories in Texas, Florida, Utah and Louisiana.

I covered West Texas State basketball and a little Eastern New Mexico football for my first job out of school at the Amarillo Globe-News.

I used couplers to transmit stories about high school football games from a Radio Shack Trash 80 Model 100 through the pay phone at the 7-Eleven back to the office in rural Florida, then spent the last five seasons of a decade-plus stay with the St. Petersburg Times covering the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, a wild and wacky bunch whose front office was led by Hockey Hall-of-Famers Phil Esposito and Tony Esposito.

I covered NASCAR races one summer from Daytona to Talladega, Charlotte, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and beyond.

I chronicled the NBA’s Utah Jazz for more than a decade at the Deseret News, watching John Stockton and Karl Malone run the pick-and-roll to perfection during the final four seasons of their many days in Salt Lake City.

I sat courtside as the late Jerry Sloan commanded Stockton and Malone to “Run it again” when a play didn’t work, listened to Sloan berate a ref or two for the final 12 seasons before he resigned, and laughed more than once when Sloan would call a timeout and pull a rookie from the floor just because his shirt wasn’t tucked in.

I had the most satisfying experience of my career sitting at center ice, covering hockey at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

I covered Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sports at The Daily Advertiser for 11 football seasons, including new Florida coach Billy Napier’s four years before leaving Lafayette for Gainesville.

Most recently, I was editor of Tiger Rag, chronicling LSU sports in Baton Rouge.

I’ve been blessed to tell stories of triumph and tragedy, tenacity and transgression, warranted winners and loveable losers.

Mostly, though, I’ve had a blast.

And now I get a much-appreciated chance to return to a city that never really stopped being home since I left, and one I’ve returned to for visits with family and friends each offseason and at Christmastime since that day I headed off to Mizzou.

Times have been tough here lately, and tears flowed in September for tragic reasons altogether different than those shed by the neighbors back in August of ’77.

But I’m thrilled to be back in Memphis as deputy sports editor of The Daily Memphian, looking forward to working with new sports editor David Boyd and terrific writers like columnist Geoff Calkins, Drew Hill and Chris Herrington covering the Memphis Grizzlies, Frank Bonner II on Memphis Tigers football, high school sportswriter John Varlas and fellow newcomer Parth Upadhyaya, who already is all over the Tigers basketball beat.