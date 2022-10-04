Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders
Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’
House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hellraiser’ director addresses a potential ‘Friday the 13th’ reboot
The Hellraiser reboot on Hulu is getting a lot of attention for a lot of different reasons, but one of those is the pedigree of the director. David Bruckner has directed a number of horror movies, and for a time, he was attached to a Friday The 13th reboot movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’
Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
wegotthiscovered.com
We now know when to expect ‘Good Omens’ season 2 to release on Amazon Prime Video
While we’re still waiting on Netflix to renew The Sandman for a sophomore run already, Neil Gaiman’s other hit TV adaptation of one of his most beloved works is getting a second season over at streaming rival Amazon Prime Video. Apocalyptic comedy-drama Good Omens wowed audiences and critics back in 2019, with fans eager to see more of David Tennant’s Crowley the Demon and Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale the angel ever since. Now, at long last, we know when to expect their return.
wegotthiscovered.com
An influential horror classic that traumatized a generation crawls back to claim new victims on streaming
So many horror movies arrive on such a regular basis, that staking a claim for classic status in a crowded field has become more difficult than ever before, but 1998’s Ringu didn’t just traumatize an entire generation – it ignited an entire cinematic phenomenon that was inevitably run into the ground both at home and abroad.
wegotthiscovered.com
The con artist that inspired one of Netflix’s biggest hits has been released from jail
Convicted con artist Anna Delvey, or more accurately, Anna Sorokin has been released from a New York prison after paying a $10,000 bail charge while she continues a legal battle with ICE to avoid being deported from the United States. Another condition of Sorokin’s bail was a complete ban on...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it had to be in black and white
Anyone can rhyme off the most prominent merits of streaming services; you don’t have to leave the house, you can pause your show or movie at any point to refill your snacks or use the bathroom, and you don’t have to worry about sharing a room with strangers who don’t understand cinema etiquette.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where else have we seen ‘Werewolf by Night’ star Gael Garcia Bernal?
When Marvel announced Gael Garcia Bernal would play the lead in Werewolf By Night, many fans were left asking, “Who?” Known as much for Kevin Feige’s collection of A-list actors as its superheroes these days, Marvel went with a slightly less recognizable star to bring the character to life. While you may not instantly recall Bernal’s name, you’ll likely know his face and voice.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why did ‘Bros’ bomb at the box office despite positive reviews?
Universal Pictures’ Bros has gone down in history as the first gay rom-com to ever be made by a major motion picture studio and the first starring and co-written by an openly gay man, Billy Eichner. Its cast is comprised completely of LGBTQ actors (even those playing straight characters), and the movie received an overwhelming amount of praise leading up to its Sept. 30 premier.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror gorehounds are unapologetically gearing up for an upcoming blood-soaked sequel
The slasher subgenre of horror has led to some of the most confronting and disgusting moments in cinema, and an indie gore-filled hit is getting its sequel soon. A movie as mean-spirited as it is bloody, Terrifier, is set for its long-awaited sequel to finally come out this week as fans revel in one of horror’s newest independent franchises around a killer clown.
wegotthiscovered.com
What characters will be in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie?’
It’s almost difficult to believe, considering the internet has spent the past year bashing Chris Pratt being tapped to play Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but the film will be hitting cinema screens in just over half a year’s time. With the recent reveal of the...
Comments / 0