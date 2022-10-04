Read full article on original website
debra mcgarry
3d ago
Miss you Rosanne! We need you to make a come back! You deserve care second chance!🥰👍
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s difficult new life under conservatorship after debilitating stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has a difficult new life under conservatorship after he suffered a debilitating stroke. Frank, 58, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been released to a nursing facility. Frank’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator for the...
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them
Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence
When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Haunting Facebook post shared moments before 2 brothers found dead revealed after horror find at parents’ New York home
A HAUNTING Facebook post shared moments before two brothers were found dead in a murder-suicide has been revealed. The bodies of Colin and Kyle Teeter were found at their family home in Hastings, New York by their parents after hearing several gunshots on September 3. Colin Teeter, 27, shot his...
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Nora Reichardt Re-Introduces Herself to Viewers of WOI in Des Moines
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WOI anchor Nora J.S. Reichardt has re-introduced herself to viewers of the Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate. Reichardt had been working as...
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Has a New Road-tripping Buddy, And It Isn’t Frank Fritz or His Brother
As a professional treasure hunter, Mike Wolfe’s work regularly takes him to exotic destinations…like Missouri…and… The post ‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Has a New Road-tripping Buddy, And It Isn’t Frank Fritz or His Brother appeared first on Outsider.
Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations
The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
Abandoned Haunted House
Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
This Is Illinois’ Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
WATCH: Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Huge Bald Eagle While Driving Down Neighborhood Street
To catch sight of a majestic bald eagle flying in the sky is an exciting opportunity, no doubt. However, one woman encountered a moment like this – and more – as she came face-to-face with the massive bird while driving down a neighborhood street recently. A Massive Bald...
Brittany Mahomes blasted for ‘tone deaf’ tweet about home renovations during Hurricane Ian
Brittany Mahomes, the professional trainer and wife of NFL player Patrick Mahomes, has come under fire for tweeting about home improvements while Florida was battered by Hurricane Ian last week.Ms Mahomes told her more than 277,000 followers on Twitter that she was still building a house while pregnant with the Kansas City Chiefs’s second child. The pair married earlier this year and have one child, Sterling. Ms Mahomes tweeted: “Started with building a house when I was pregnant with Sterling, I am now about to have another child and….still working on the house life is fun!”Her...
Who was the Villisca Axe murderer? The inside story.
The Villisca Axe Murders house.All Thats Interesting. Today's location may look just like any other old house. But this home has a very dark and graphic history to it. Eight people were found dead inside this home. Each one was brutally beaten with an axe. With few suspects at hand, this case has never been solved. Today we are going to look at this home and the history I dug up on this place. Due to graphic detail, reader discretion is advised.
Jeffery Dahmer Lived In An Iowa College Town For A Short Time
Jeffery Dahmer is one of, if not, the most notorious serial killers of the modern era, after being found guilty of the murder of 15 victims, necrophilia, and cannibalism. His name has been especially trending on social media lately, due to the release of Netflix's Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story, a limited drama series depicting the life of Dahmer.
