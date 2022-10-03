Read full article on original website
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLA. — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pledged his support for President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession. Cooper addressed the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he appointed in 2020. According to Cooper, the task force had already decided that possession of a small amount of marijuana should not be a crime, but the General Assembly did not follow through with their recommendations.
