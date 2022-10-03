RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pledged his support for President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession. Cooper addressed the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he appointed in 2020. According to Cooper, the task force had already decided that possession of a small amount of marijuana should not be a crime, but the General Assembly did not follow through with their recommendations.

