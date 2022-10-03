ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

WRAL News

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

SANIBEL ISLAND, FLA. — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island's streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick it up...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian

As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, normally reliable computer forecast models couldn’t agree on where the killer storm would land. But government meteorologists are now figuring out what went wrong — and right. Much of the forecasting variation seems to be rooted in cool Canadian air that...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests

The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

BOISE, IDAHO — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim...
IDAHO STATE
WRAL News

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

'NC should take steps to end this stigma': Cooper supports marijuana pardons

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pledged his support for President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession. Cooper addressed the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he appointed in 2020. According to Cooper, the task force had already decided that possession of a small amount of marijuana should not be a crime, but the General Assembly did not follow through with their recommendations.
POLITICS
WRAL News

N. Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
POLITICS
WRAL News

Pressure on Gov. Cooper after Biden pardons thousands for possession of marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is facing pressure to address President Joe Biden’s announcement to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. On Thursday, Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night at a cable television studio in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law

CINCINNATI — The nation's abortion debate arrived in a courtroom in Ohio on Friday, as attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on the state's near total ban on the procedure presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists to make their cases to a county judge. A group of...
OHIO STATE
