Drinks

105.5 The Fan

Comedy Star Will Ferrell Surprises A Small Town Idaho Bar

Henry Winkler? Absolutely. Peyton Manning? Definitely. Will Ferrell? I guess so!. Add former Saturday Night Live cast member and comedy superstar Will Ferrell to the list of celebrities that have recently made Idaho their fly-fishing vacation destination. Will and some friends started their fishing trip in Ketchum and Sun Valley...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?

With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

$15 Million Home In Idaho Perfect For An Adult Summer Camp

Who's ready for adult summer camp?! This place is perfect for entertaining and gives you enough space that you're annoying relatives who are visiting wont be bothering you. This property sits on a 11 acre lot with water features around every corner of the property. Built in the 90s it has a total of 10 full bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, which include a his/hers master bath. Multiple fireplaces in the home and around the property.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Airbnb Makes Idaho Famous in Their Adorable New TV Commercial [VIDEO]

From UFOs and guitars to oversized shoes and arks, there are some very strange properties in Airbnb’s “OMG!” category that is at the center of their latest ad campaign. Airbnb launched the category in May 2021. Over its first year, it attracted over 2.5 million views and inspired Airbnb to create a fund meant to inspire hosts to curate the quirkiest homes on the vacation rental site. While we’re still waiting to see which concepts are moving forward, we know that 100 hosts and future hosts will win $100,000 to help bring their creations to life.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho

Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Over 25 Trunk-or-Treat Events Planned in Boise and the Treasure Valley for 2022

If there's one thing the Treasure Valley really knows how to do right during Halloween season, it's host the best Trunk or Treats!. If you're one of our newer neighbors, you may not be familiar with "Trunk-or-Treats." Where you grew up, each town had its own official trick-or-treat hours and going door-to-door is how you got it done. While kids still do some door-to-door Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night, it's not how you score the best haul of candy in our area!
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

