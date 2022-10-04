Read full article on original website
Let’s Slurp Up These 5 Best Noodles In The Treasure Valley
Happy National Noodle Day! I freaking love noodles! I love all types of noodles, rice, wheat, buckwheat, and even zucchini. It doesn't matter if its pasta, ramen, egg noodles, soba noodles, or udon noodles. Give me all the noodles!. According to the National Today website "The oldest historical mention of...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
The McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Made This Idahoan Unhappy
News of McDonald's Adult Happy Meal spread like wildfire across social media. Saturday, October 1 was the day it dropped. Of the billions and billions McDonald's has served over the last 67 years, I think '90s kids were especially stoked for the niche release. Why? Let's unbox it. For starters,...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Comedy Star Will Ferrell Surprises A Small Town Idaho Bar
Henry Winkler? Absolutely. Peyton Manning? Definitely. Will Ferrell? I guess so!. Add former Saturday Night Live cast member and comedy superstar Will Ferrell to the list of celebrities that have recently made Idaho their fly-fishing vacation destination. Will and some friends started their fishing trip in Ketchum and Sun Valley...
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
Want To See The Most Expensive Property In California? (Pictures)
When you think of the most expensive house that you could purchase in the state of California what do you envision are you expecting a massive compound? Are you expecting a 10-car garage? Is it an oceanfront property? Does it have more bedrooms and bathrooms or bathrooms and bedrooms?. I...
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
BF buys GF Idaho Lottery Ticket. She Wins. Who Gets The Money?
He was just trying to make his girlfriend's day a little better. After she gets home from her job at UPS, Kacie Nilson had some Idaho Lottery scratchies to go through. Luckily, her boyfriend had just that waiting for her. Like numerous times before, Kacie scratched off each ticket. Only...
$15 Million Home In Idaho Perfect For An Adult Summer Camp
Who's ready for adult summer camp?! This place is perfect for entertaining and gives you enough space that you're annoying relatives who are visiting wont be bothering you. This property sits on a 11 acre lot with water features around every corner of the property. Built in the 90s it has a total of 10 full bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, which include a his/hers master bath. Multiple fireplaces in the home and around the property.
The Best Traditional Restaurants In California, Idaho, Utah, and Washington
When it comes to tradition it's what our country was built on. Even more so when it comes to food. With such a melting pot of people from all over the world we are able to taste tradition from those who are carrying it on from where they learned how to cook.
Idaho’s Most Popular and Interesting Names from the 1800s
Shakespeare's Juliet supposed names were meaningless conventions. A name is a name is a name. Far be it from me to scoff at the bearded Bard of Avalon, but methinks his star-cross'd character had it all wrong. My name is Ryan, and it suits me to a tee. Like me,...
Airbnb Makes Idaho Famous in Their Adorable New TV Commercial [VIDEO]
From UFOs and guitars to oversized shoes and arks, there are some very strange properties in Airbnb’s “OMG!” category that is at the center of their latest ad campaign. Airbnb launched the category in May 2021. Over its first year, it attracted over 2.5 million views and inspired Airbnb to create a fund meant to inspire hosts to curate the quirkiest homes on the vacation rental site. While we’re still waiting to see which concepts are moving forward, we know that 100 hosts and future hosts will win $100,000 to help bring their creations to life.
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho
Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?
So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
Over 25 Trunk-or-Treat Events Planned in Boise and the Treasure Valley for 2022
If there's one thing the Treasure Valley really knows how to do right during Halloween season, it's host the best Trunk or Treats!. If you're one of our newer neighbors, you may not be familiar with "Trunk-or-Treats." Where you grew up, each town had its own official trick-or-treat hours and going door-to-door is how you got it done. While kids still do some door-to-door Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night, it's not how you score the best haul of candy in our area!
