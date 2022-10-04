Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
getnews.info
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
US job gains slow, but not enough to ease inflation worries
US job gains slowed slightly in September, offering some good news for the Federal Reserve as it works to cool the economy, but official data released on Friday also showed wages continued to rise, underlining the challenge to tamping down rampant inflation. - Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, called the September data "a Goldilocks jobs report."
Dollar's gains spell earnings pain for U.S. companies
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A towering rally in the U.S. dollar is expected to hit third-quarter corporate earnings, potentially presenting another obstacle to stocks in a year that has experienced an already-painful market decline.
Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU.O) said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing.
US News and World Report
Instant View: Sept Payrolls Beat Gives Fed Room to Stay Aggressive
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% the previous month, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while. Nonfarm payrolls increased by...
US News and World Report
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
TechCrunch
What gloom? Data show it’s still a great time to build a SaaS startup
Thanks to a new sheaf of data from SVB, we can see quite clearly that the macro picture for IT is robust and venture capitalists have an ocean of capital to put to work. The combination appears to be supporting investment into software startups — software as a service, or SaaS, in the modern context — that will make 2022 the second-best year on record in the United States.
getnews.info
Conductive Inks Market May Cross US$ 3.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% – Latest Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 369 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 299 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Conductive Inks Market”. Conductive Inks Market by Type ( Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Thermal Heating), Region. The global conductive inks market is projected...
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
CNBC
Why this investor doesn't back companies that use carbon offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
getnews.info
MContent appoints Brandon Fong as the new Chief of Streaming for its Global Content Business
MContent expands leadership team to emphasize the streaming business. Digital media executive Brandon Fong to take charge of the consumer-facing streaming platform. Fong will drive strategic partnerships with content creators and drive Web3 i integration across all product verticals. Oct 6, 2022 – Dubai, UAE – MContent, the world’s first...
voguebusiness.com
Fashion is on track to miss climate targets as textile production grows
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The textiles industry is on track to miss its climate targets and exceed the 1.5 °C pathway laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement, according to the latest annual reports from global non-profit Textile Exchange, which paint a bleak picture of fashion’s response to the climate crisis. While change is happening, and material innovations are growing, the scale and speed of change is insufficient, the reports find.
Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Firm Ledn to Acquire Canadian Fund Manager Arxnovum
Toronto-based crypto lending firm Ledn has agreed to acquire Canadian asset manager Arxnovum, according to a press release Thursday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. With the deal, which is expected to close before the end of the year, Arxnovum will be renamed Ledn Asset Management. Ledn has been active...
Airbus Ventures Leads Qunnect, Inc. Series A Financing Round
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Airbus Ventures congratulates Qunnect, the leader in quantum internet technologies, on today announcing its Series A financing of over $8M. The round was led by Airbus Ventures, with additional participation from Quantonation, SandboxAQ, NY Ventures, Impact Science Ventures, and Motus Ventures. Spearheaded by CEO Dr. Noel Goddard and founders Dr. Mehdi Namazi and Mael Flament, Qunnect is developing quantum-secure networking technology designed for scalable deployment on existing telecom fiber infrastructure. These new funds will be used to further develop their product suite, scale manufacturing, and launch a multi-node R&D quantum network testbed to demonstrate entanglement distribution protocols. This network, connected to existing fiber optic cable in New York City, will be the first of its kind in the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005309/en/ Qunnect’s Qu-Mem is the first commercial quantum memory on the market and sits in a standard server rack without the need for extreme cooling or vacuum infrastructure support. (Source: Qunnect)
Analysis-Hopes of elusive Fed pivot drives markets higher once again
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Investors suffering through a bruising year for markets are hoping that recent signs of wobbling economic growth will force the Federal Reserve and other global central banks to take their foot off the gas in the fight against inflation, sparking sharp rebounds in stocks and bonds.
