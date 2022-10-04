MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Airbus Ventures congratulates Qunnect, the leader in quantum internet technologies, on today announcing its Series A financing of over $8M. The round was led by Airbus Ventures, with additional participation from Quantonation, SandboxAQ, NY Ventures, Impact Science Ventures, and Motus Ventures. Spearheaded by CEO Dr. Noel Goddard and founders Dr. Mehdi Namazi and Mael Flament, Qunnect is developing quantum-secure networking technology designed for scalable deployment on existing telecom fiber infrastructure. These new funds will be used to further develop their product suite, scale manufacturing, and launch a multi-node R&D quantum network testbed to demonstrate entanglement distribution protocols. This network, connected to existing fiber optic cable in New York City, will be the first of its kind in the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005309/en/ Qunnect’s Qu-Mem is the first commercial quantum memory on the market and sits in a standard server rack without the need for extreme cooling or vacuum infrastructure support. (Source: Qunnect)

