BBC

Oxford college's 'most important resident' tortoise dies

A tortoise which an Oxford college said was its "most important resident" has died. Emmanuelle, who lived at Regent's Park College after she was bought from a pet shop at the city's Covered Market in 1976, died peacefully at the weekend. Known as Manny, she starred on BBC TV's Nationwide...
