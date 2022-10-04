Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
torquenews.com
Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging
Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
Driving the Tesla Model Y showed me why people are so in love with Elon Musk's cars. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric SUV for everyone. If you need a comfy, plush ride and uncomplicated physical controls, it may be best to consider other models.
Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)
Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
Elon Musk Announces First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Pepsi in December
After years of delays, the Tesla Semi Truck could materialize as soon as December. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday night the automaker would finally make good on its yearslong promises to deliver its first Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi beginning in December. According to Cleantechnica, Pepsi and Frito Lay placed orders for 100 Semi Trucks and began installing MegaChargers at their headquarters this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Tesla replaces ultrasonic sensors with Tesla Vision on Model 3 & Y vehicles
Tesla is replacing ultrasonic sensors (USS) with Tesla Vision by removing them from its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Over the past year, Tesla removed radar from its vehicles as it shifted to Tesla Vision, its camera-based Autopilot system. Tesla explained that the change coincided with the launch of its vision-based occupancy network that’s currently used in Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta allowing it to replace inputs generated by the software.
teslarati.com
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sells 3,750 shares of company stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of company stock, according to a filing with the SEC. The Form 4 from the agency shows Kirkhorn offloaded 3,750 shares at a price of $250.50, amounting to $939,375. Kirkhorn still owns 189,027 shares, valued at over $47 million.
Ford sales fell 8.9% in September after stellar July and August gains
Ford reported September sales that were down 8.9% compared to last year as supply chain issues continue to keep production below demand levels.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero
Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen toppled as Europe’s most valuable automaker
Porsche has recently toppled Volkswagen to become Europe’s most valuable automaker at 85 billion euros. According to Reuters, Porsche (XETRA: P911) stock temporarily surged, making the German sports car manufacturer the most valuable European automaker. Porsche stock temporarily hit 93 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of 85 billion euros, over 5 billion euros more than Volkswagen’s (XETRA: VOW3) valuation that has long held the title.
teslarati.com
How EV adoption is soaring in unlikely circumstances, and what could make it better
The adoption of electric vehicles has continued to skyrocket over the past several years despite challenging supply chain conditions, less-than-ideal geopolitical scenarios, lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the soaring cost of EV materials. How this optimism remains was examined in a recent white paper from Cox Automotive, which outlined how EVs continue to defy all odds and gain market share, despite monumental challenges standing in the sector’s way.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk shares ideas on how the Cybertruck’s “Boat Mode” can work
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently provided some insights on how the Cybertruck’s planned “Boat Mode” might work. Musk’s suggestions were actually practical, making the idea of a seafaring Cybertruck sound quite feasible. Musk’s ideas were shared on Twitter as a response to longtime Starbase watcher RGV...
A Used Tesla May Actually Be a Great Investment
Here are the reasons some EV fans are choosing a used Tesla over a brand new model of competing vehicles. The post A Used Tesla May Actually Be a Great Investment appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla leaks the locations of planned Superchargers across the world
Update: 11:54 a.m. E.T.: Updated hL and added detail to paragraph 4. Locations were leaked globally and not just in the U.S. and Canada. Tesla has apparently leaked the locations of planned Supercharger projects across the world, as the company’s “Find Us” page on its website has been swarmed with locations that are “Coming Soon.”
teslarati.com
Caterpillar unveils EVs coming to the construction site
Caterpillar has unveiled four new “electric machine prototypes” they will be showing later this month in Munich, Germany. Construction sites are dominated by diesel-powered machinery; excavators, front-end loaders, trucks, you name it. The company that has long dominated the heavy industry space, Caterpillar, is looking to electrify its offerings. Caterpillar’s four electric machines will be shown at an exhibition in Munich, Germany, later this month.
teslarati.com
Tesla fills up Shanghai South Port Terminal with vehicles amid Q4 export push
The fourth quarter is only a few weeks in, but Tesla China already seems busy exporting vehicles from Gigafactory Shanghai. This is hinted at in recent drone flyovers of the Shanghai South Port Terminal, which has been filling up with Teslas since the quarter started. Following the release of Tesla’s...
techunwrapped.com
The Tesla Model 3 travels 56 kilometers with a flat battery, the proof in video
A Norwegian YouTuber has completely drained the battery of a Tesla Model 3. The experience is interesting, even if it does not really allow us to draw any conclusions about the most affordable cars from the brand of electric vehicles. A study claims that the Tesla Model 3 is the...
Comments / 0