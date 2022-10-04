ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging

Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Byd#The Tesla Model Y#Ev#Reuters
Top Speed

Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar

The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)

Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
ECONOMY
The Drive

Elon Musk Announces First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Pepsi in December

After years of delays, the Tesla Semi Truck could materialize as soon as December. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday night the automaker would finally make good on its yearslong promises to deliver its first Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi beginning in December. According to Cleantechnica, Pepsi and Frito Lay placed orders for 100 Semi Trucks and began installing MegaChargers at their headquarters this year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
teslarati.com

Tesla replaces ultrasonic sensors with Tesla Vision on Model 3 & Y vehicles

Tesla is replacing ultrasonic sensors (USS) with Tesla Vision by removing them from its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Over the past year, Tesla removed radar from its vehicles as it shifted to Tesla Vision, its camera-based Autopilot system. Tesla explained that the change coincided with the launch of its vision-based occupancy network that’s currently used in Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta allowing it to replace inputs generated by the software.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sells 3,750 shares of company stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of company stock, according to a filing with the SEC. The Form 4 from the agency shows Kirkhorn offloaded 3,750 shares at a price of $250.50, amounting to $939,375. Kirkhorn still owns 189,027 shares, valued at over $47 million.
STOCKS
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero

Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
CARS
teslarati.com

Volkswagen toppled as Europe’s most valuable automaker

Porsche has recently toppled Volkswagen to become Europe’s most valuable automaker at 85 billion euros. According to Reuters, Porsche (XETRA: P911) stock temporarily surged, making the German sports car manufacturer the most valuable European automaker. Porsche stock temporarily hit 93 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of 85 billion euros, over 5 billion euros more than Volkswagen’s (XETRA: VOW3) valuation that has long held the title.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

How EV adoption is soaring in unlikely circumstances, and what could make it better

The adoption of electric vehicles has continued to skyrocket over the past several years despite challenging supply chain conditions, less-than-ideal geopolitical scenarios, lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the soaring cost of EV materials. How this optimism remains was examined in a recent white paper from Cox Automotive, which outlined how EVs continue to defy all odds and gain market share, despite monumental challenges standing in the sector’s way.
INCOME TAX
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk shares ideas on how the Cybertruck’s “Boat Mode” can work

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently provided some insights on how the Cybertruck’s planned “Boat Mode” might work. Musk’s suggestions were actually practical, making the idea of a seafaring Cybertruck sound quite feasible. Musk’s ideas were shared on Twitter as a response to longtime Starbase watcher RGV...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla leaks the locations of planned Superchargers across the world

Update: 11:54 a.m. E.T.: Updated hL and added detail to paragraph 4. Locations were leaked globally and not just in the U.S. and Canada. Tesla has apparently leaked the locations of planned Supercharger projects across the world, as the company’s “Find Us” page on its website has been swarmed with locations that are “Coming Soon.”
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Caterpillar unveils EVs coming to the construction site

Caterpillar has unveiled four new “electric machine prototypes” they will be showing later this month in Munich, Germany. Construction sites are dominated by diesel-powered machinery; excavators, front-end loaders, trucks, you name it. The company that has long dominated the heavy industry space, Caterpillar, is looking to electrify its offerings. Caterpillar’s four electric machines will be shown at an exhibition in Munich, Germany, later this month.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla fills up Shanghai South Port Terminal with vehicles amid Q4 export push

The fourth quarter is only a few weeks in, but Tesla China already seems busy exporting vehicles from Gigafactory Shanghai. This is hinted at in recent drone flyovers of the Shanghai South Port Terminal, which has been filling up with Teslas since the quarter started. Following the release of Tesla’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy