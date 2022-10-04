ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Valley continues WAC play at rival Seattle U on Saturday night

UTAH VALLEY TRAVELS TO THE EMERALD CITY TO TAKE ON WAC RIVAL SEATTLE U. Utah Valley continues Western Athletic Conference play this week on the road as the team travels to the Emerald City to take on rival Seattle U on Saturday night. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT.
Aces lead UVU over Chicago State

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University used a 14-1 run in the third set of a tied contest to swing the momentum of the match en route to a 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17) win over Chicago State on non-conference volleyball on Thursday in Lockhart Arena. Kazna Tanuvasa and...
