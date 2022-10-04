ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

WISH-TV

Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheHorse.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

'Busiest we've been': Riley PICU, ER see skyrocketing numbers

INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors at Riley Hospital for Children say they are seeing historically high numbers in their emergency department and in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Doctors tell WRTV it is all because of a slew of respiratory viruses -- including COVID, flu and RSV — spreading rapidly in the community. Since September 15th, Riley’s emergency department has seen positive tests for:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Anastasia Giveaway

1. Sponsors. This Anastasia sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Live Nation, 9100 Keystone Crossing #700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Community cooperation from Emerson Heights residents leads to arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is crediting help from community members as playing a crucial role in a recent arrest. According to police, community cooperation, investigative tools and technology, and work by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force detectives combined to help solve a case and lead to the arrest of a teenage boy Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fall Festivities return to Downtown Indianapolis!

INDIANAPOLIS- It’s that time of the year. Fall is now in full swing with many fun activities happening right here in Central Indiana. From corn mazes to haunted hayrides, nothing beats those fall traditions, including those in Indianapolis. Max Wing, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Downtown Indy, Inc.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

