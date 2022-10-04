Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
Indianapolis hosting criminal history expungement clinic this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting a new chapter can be difficult with the weight of criminal history. However, this Saturday, people interested in having their record expunged can take the first steps at a free event. “Let’s get this out of your way so that no one can use this against you by law,” Carlette Duffy, Deputy […]
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
TheHorse.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New 'beauty bar' at Riley Hospital gives NICU parents much needed pampering
INDIANAPOLIS — It's easy for Sarah Pulley to relate to moms who sit in her chair, not only at her own hair salon in Carmel, but at the salon she helps run inside Riley Hospital for Children. Pulley's daughter, Amelia, was born at just 27 weeks' gestation, spending 125...
Westfield school having e-learning day after students, staff become sick
Due to the illnesses, the school is having an e-learning day on Friday, Oct. 7. The building will be closed so deep cleaning can take place.
East side neighborhood wants time to heal, but violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors say crime has not slowed down in an east Indianapolis neighborhood where one person was killed and two were wounded last Friday. Since that shooting, at least five more people were shot in the surrounding area. And, two of those people died. One of the shootings...
Fox 59
‘He did not deserve this’: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor slain Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor a Purdue University student killed overnight. Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis, was killed in a stabbing that happened inside his McCutcheon Hall dorm room. Authorities confirmed the victim’s roommate was arrested in connection to his death. Hours after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Richmond Police Department announces retirement of late Ofc. Burton’s K-9 partner Brev
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department announced the retirement of the late Ofc. Burton’s K-9 Brev Thursday. The announcement comes as the Police Department Administration made the decision to remove Officer Brev from active service. He is now in the loving care of Ofc. Burton’s mother and stepmother.
Fox 59
Fishers senior woman conquers fear, dream and gets her first tattoo
FISHERS, Ind. — Mary, a resident of Independence Village of Fishers South just recently conquered a big fear of hers but something she has been wanting to do for a long time: getting a tattoo. “I felt anxious going, but I knew I wanted to get this tattoo,” Mary...
'Did I dial incorrectly?': Woman waits on hold with 911 for five minutes
“I was expecting to hear 911 what's your emergency?” Denesa Webber said. She was on hold for more than five minutes while her family member waited for first responders to come.
wfyi.org
Indianapolis health care giant must face federal lawsuit alleging Medicare fraud
Indianapolis-based health insurance giant Elevance Health, previously Anthem, Inc., will have to face a federal lawsuit alleging it pocketed at least tens of millions of dollars by submitting inaccurate claims to the U.S. Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. The original lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
wrtv.com
'Busiest we've been': Riley PICU, ER see skyrocketing numbers
INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors at Riley Hospital for Children say they are seeing historically high numbers in their emergency department and in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Doctors tell WRTV it is all because of a slew of respiratory viruses -- including COVID, flu and RSV — spreading rapidly in the community. Since September 15th, Riley’s emergency department has seen positive tests for:
Current Publishing
Cutting-edge research: Zionsville resident developing promising drug that fights cancers, other diseases
Dr. Mark R. Kelley, a Zionsville resident and accredited scientist, has dedicated most of his professional career to the development of a drug that has been shown to slow tumor growth in cancer patients, quell symptoms of neuropathy in patients undergoing chemotherapy and treat retinal diseases, among other applications. Kelley...
Fox 59
Anastasia Giveaway
1. Sponsors. This Anastasia sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Live Nation, 9100 Keystone Crossing #700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
Fox 59
Ex-Carmel officer could avoid charges after creating fake Facebook profile for harassment campaign
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A former Carmel police officer could avoid charges after creating a fake Facebook profile to criticize local officials. The investigation into Andrew Longyear started in February 2022, when a Georgia man contacted Indiana State Police because someone was using his identity on social media. That...
Fox 59
IMPD: Community cooperation from Emerson Heights residents leads to arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is crediting help from community members as playing a crucial role in a recent arrest. According to police, community cooperation, investigative tools and technology, and work by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force detectives combined to help solve a case and lead to the arrest of a teenage boy Monday night.
Fox 59
Fall Festivities return to Downtown Indianapolis!
INDIANAPOLIS- It’s that time of the year. Fall is now in full swing with many fun activities happening right here in Central Indiana. From corn mazes to haunted hayrides, nothing beats those fall traditions, including those in Indianapolis. Max Wing, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Downtown Indy, Inc.,...
Comments / 0