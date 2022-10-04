ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

villages-news.com

Representing the Developer or the residents?

This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
THE VILLAGES, FL
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

ON TOP OF THE WORLDOcala, Florida

On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida is a large master planned 55+ retirement community located on State Road 200 about 11 miles west of downtown Ocala. It is about 28 miles north of its closest lifestyle competitor, The Villages Florida. Residents and other locals refer to the community...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House

The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives. The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple. “Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design....
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Tom Petty
Tom Petty
WCJB

Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
Villages Daily Sun

Award-winning artist to perform at The Sharon

With four decades of experience, five Grammy awards and over 10 million albums sold, Christopher Cross is bringing audiences an exciting show with recognizable hits. Cross' performance at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center will be a part of his 40th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates the release of his first album "Christopher Cross" around 1980. Audiences can see Cross in concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at The Sharon. Tickets start at $85 and are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office Location.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200

Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa

A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
OXFORD, FL
Ocala Gazette

NTSB issues final accident report on Graham airplane crash

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include toxicology information. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final Aviation Accident Report for the plane crash that took the life of Ocala’s police chief Greg Graham on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Prior reports indicate Graham took off around 10:34...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’

A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager completes anger management after attack at postal station

A Village of Fenney woman has completed anger management after attacking a fellow Villager at a postal station. Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, has completed 12 hours of anger management and 40 hours of community service as part of a deal aimed at allowing her to escape prosecution on a charge of battery.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Magistrate approves zoning change to pave way for high-density housing development

A special magistrate has approved a zoning change to pave the way for a high-density housing development in Wildwood. The zoning change for Commander’s Pointe won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt in a hearing Tuesday afternoon at Wildwood City Hall. She gave the project a favorable recommendation which will be passed onto the Wildwood City Commission.
WILDWOOD, FL

