Elizabeth Olsen says she didn't know the Avengers were getting "blipped away" in Infinity War

Elizabeth Olsen says she and her co-stars didn't know they were getting "blipped away" at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

When asked about her experience working on the film, Olsen revealed to Variety (opens in new tab) that The Blip – in which living things were 'exterminated' by Thanos at random – wasn't in her copy of the script.

"I mean, those movies I really don’t know what’s going on. I just get my pages, so I understand the part of the story I’m fulfilling," she explained. "I get a story that is told to me from the Russos about what’s happening in the rest of the movie. And it isn’t in the script that everyone gets blipped.

"Those movies, you could read a script in an office, with a security guard, on one specific iPad. And I was like, 'Can you just give me what I need to know?” And I don’t really need to know what happens with Robert [Downey Jr.]’s whole part of the film."

Olsen went on to say that she knew that Vision died, because she had already filmed that particular scene prior to the one involving The Blip.

"We called it 'The Wedding' on the schedule. But I didn’t know I got blipped away until we shot it. That was told to us that day. All of us went to the van where they had a bunch of equipment to show us pre-viz: Scarlett [Johansson], Chris [Hemsworth], Chadwick [Boseman], Sebastian [Stan]," Olsen continued. "We were all just in this van, and they said, 'This is what’s happening. You guys will disappear.' And we’re like, 'OK.' It was shocking. I mean, we didn’t know. We thought the movie ended differently."

Kevin Feige recently spilled the beans that Olsen's Wanda/Scarlett Witch would definitely make another appearance within the MCU, saying that "There really is so much to explore."

