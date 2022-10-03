ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model

Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Casey
The Motley Fool

Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
BUSINESS
CBS LA

How to use life insurance to pay off debt

A life insurance policy protects your dependents in the event of your death. It does this by paying out a predetermined sum, which is intended to replace the income of the policyholder. If you have whole or universal life insurance coverage, your policy comes with a cash value that you...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Credit Card#Americans#Consumer Debt#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Senior Living#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

Why U.S. Banks Are Hiking Their Rates

Average interest rates on savings accounts have tripled in one year. The federal funds rate is the rate at which banks and credit unions borrow from and lend to each other. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year to deal with high inflation. Banks pass on...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

New mortgages to cost a QUARTER of household income: Families face shelling out highest percentage of their wages on home loans since 1990 after offers went past 6 per cent

Homeowners face spending the highest percentage of their income on their mortgage since 1990 as the rate on a typical two-year fixed mortgage surged past six per cent for the first time in 14 years. People are facing a mortgage burden, or the proportion of income spent on mortgage repayments,...
INCOME TAX
shiftedmag.com

What’s Better, a Home Equity Loan or a HELOC?

Homeowners are in a fortunate position. They have a title deed to the roof over their head, so unlike renters, their monthly payments build equity they can leverage in valuable ways. Two of the most popular ways are home equity loans and HELOCs, or home equity lines of credit. Which...
REAL ESTATE
msn.com

Why this chart watcher thinks the stock market can rise the rest of the year

The S&P 500’s strong start to October was just the beginning of a rally that should last through the end of the year, according to JPMorgan technical analyst Jason Hunter. “While coming [economic] data can change the tone, the recent price action and technical setup suggests the fourth-quarter bounce is under way,” Hunter wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CNET

Your Daily Credit Card Interest Illustrates the Cost of Your Debt

Buy now, pay later services might be the new payment kid on the block, but credit cards still represent the bulk of consumer debt, second only to mortgages in overall household debt. Unfortunately for credit card holders, finance charges on that debt are rising, following several Federal Reserve rate hikes...
CREDITS & LOANS
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy