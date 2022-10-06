ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Report: Move to Big Ten Might Not Make Sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ICq0_0iLzobbe00

Former Fox president explains to San Jose Mercury News reporter why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12

A former Fox president who negotiated a number of media deals with college conferences suggests that Cal, Stanford, Oregon and Washington are better off staying in the Pac-12 rather than joining the Big Ten, according to a report by Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News.

This opinion by former Fox executive Bob Thompson is different from what we were led to believe.  It has been reported those four Pac-12 schools might want to join the Big Ten to gain a bigger piece of the financial pie, as USC and UCLA presumably will do when they leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten prior to the 2024 season.

And there have been reports that the Big Ten might be interested in further expansion that would include adding Washington, Oregon, Cal and Stanford.

But Thompson told Wilner that Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford would benefit by staying in the Pac-12, partly because of the College Football Playoff will be expanded to 12 teams in the 2026 season, perhaps even sooner.

“The expansion of the (playoff) and the fact there are likely going to be automatic bids for a number of conference champions is great for the Pac-12,” Thompson said on 'Canzano and Wilner: The Podcast'"

Thompson does not believe the four Pac-12 schools would get a full share of the media-money windfall if they joined the Big Ten.  Only Notre Dame would earn a full share if it became a Big Ten member in football.

“The only one that pencils out … is Notre Dame,” Thompson said. “And I don’t think that if Oregon and Washington — and even throw in Stanford and Cal, if they went out there — that they’re going to get a full share.”

“They’d have to come out at a discount,” said Thompson, who negotiated media deals with the Pac-12 during his tenure at Fox Sports. “And it would be a significant discount, probably not a whole lot more than you’re going to get staying in the Pac-12.”

And when the CFP expands, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal would have a better chance of getting into that playoff as members of the Pac-12 rather than as members of the Big Ten.

“Your chances for success and being relevant … from a playoff standpoint are greatly enhanced by staying where you’re at,” Thompson said.

A lot of viewpoints and possibilities have been tossed around since USC and UCLA made their departure announcements on June 30.  But this is just one more perspective to consider as Cal and the other three schools consider their uncertain football futures.

.

Cover photo by Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.

Comments / 0

Related
750thegame.com

OSN: What Grade Should Dan Lanning Receive So Far As Oregon Football’s Coach?

We are five weeks into the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, and it feels like it’s time to hand out some grades. Just as we would in school, you get a grade at the end of the semester, which is the true grade, but around the half-point, you’re sent home with your midterm grade, which will either delight your parents or make them absolutely furious.
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Oregon Ducks land much-needed offensive line commitment

The Oregon Ducks have finally registered their first offensive line pledge of the 2023 recruiting cycle. After landing Josh Conerly Jr., the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, to close out the 2022 class, many believed it was a sign that Oregon wouldn't miss a beat in the transition from Mario ...
EUGENE, OR
The Exponent

Pack 'em in: Arizona has sold more than 50K seats for Saturday's game vs. Oregon

Go figure, a man named Fisch wants fans attending Arizona’s showdown with the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks to pack in like sardines. Saturday is expected to be cozier than it has been over the last few years, because Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference on Thursday that the Wildcats have sold more than 50,000 tickets for Saturday night’s game; Arizona Stadium’s capacity is is 50,600.
EUGENE, OR
buildingthedam.com

JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State

While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Stanford, CA
Sports
City
Washington, CA
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
San Jose, CA
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
CBS Sports

Arizona vs. Oregon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ducks and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Oregon knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Arizona likes a good challenge.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon to join west coast states in efforts to fight climate change

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Kate Brown announced today that Oregon will follow California’s lead to put more electric vehicles on the road by 2035. Gov. Brown was in San Francisco with the leaders of California, Washington and Canada’s British Columbia to sign an agreement for the west coast to expand the region’s climate partnership. At the signing, Gov. Brown announced that Oregon would follow suit with California’s new law which requires all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2035. Gov. Brown said Oregon has already made strides in fighting climate change by putting 50,000 electric vehicles on the road and offering rebates for electric vehicle purposes.
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Sports Report#Usc
kezi.com

Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new. Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
kezi.com

Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way

EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
EUGENE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?

LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7

On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
kezi.com

Investigation underway in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. ---Springfield police are investigating an incident inside a neighborhood near Graystone Loop, as some neighbors claim there was a shooting. Officers responded to the area late Tuesday night for what they are calling a "medical emergency." Around 10:30pm, police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
KVAL

LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police said they arrested a Jason Gibson, 56, Saturday morning after a he barricaded himself inside Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue. Police said at about 10 a.m., the suspect broke inside the building, lit a fire and used used cabinets and...
EUGENE, OR
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy