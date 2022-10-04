Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
PA Dept. of Education rolls out 'PA FAFSA GO!'
PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced its "PA FASFA GO" Initiative. It's a way to remind students to fill out their financial aid forms for the coming year. The program is a cross-collaborative campaign to bring together professionals who are supporting high school seniors and postsecondary...
WOLF
Treasurer Garrity calls on Biden to make swift change to current VAMC COVID-19 policies
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Treasurer and army veteran Stacy Garrity wrote a letter to the Biden Administration demanding immediate change to the current conditions at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and to end the strict COVID-19 policies that are still in effect due to the national guidelines.
WOLF
Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund
Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
WOLF
Mastriano drops first major ad buy with just five weeks until Election Day
Harrisburg, PA — Five weeks from today, Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls to elect the next governor. Today, Republican Candidate Doug Mastriano released a million dollar ad campaign touting his leadership. “For 30 years, I wore the uniform of the United States Army,” said Mastriano during the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
WOLF
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
WOLF
19 people and 13 businesses charged with involvement in a vehicle title washing ring in PA
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 19 people in Pennsylvania are facing charges for their involvement in a vehicle title washing scheme. The suspects are accused of buying and selling totaled and stolen cars that were not properly inspected. The attorney general’s office and the Lackawanna county DA worked the 2...
WOLF
Charges against 19 people, 13 businesses in car title washing scheme
PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
RELATED PEOPLE
WOLF
Expansion of Children's Service Center, primary care open for people of all ages
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A local health care facility will be serving some of the communities most vulnerable individuals. The Children’s Service Center has now opened Conyngham Primary health care center. The new addition serves both children and adults. “We’ve been providing behavior health services now for 160...
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
WOLF
Fishing resources becoming scarce for wild trout season in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — While trout fishing opening day isn’t until spring, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is still looking to get people on the water. Starting Monday, the Commission is stocking more than 100 streams and lakes across the commonwealth with roughly 116,000 hatchery-raised trout. They say there are wild trout resources in Pennsylvania, but those are harder to find, so the Commission is focused on replenishing the supply and keeping fishermen active.
WOLF
Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there are more than 5,000 abandoned underground mines across the state. The department says the abandoned mines harm the health of people, wildlife, and the economy. Highly acidic water containing heavy metals, known as acid mine drainage,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Eleven people charged for animal abuse at PA turkey farms
PA (WOLF) — Eleven people are facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to State Police, the defendants kicked, stomped on, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The...
WOLF
How is inflation impacting this hunting season?
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Inflation has been causing supply chain issues for some time, but how will it affect this hunting season?. Gun shops locally and across PA are struggling to maintain some products favored by hunters. Officials at one Johnstown gun store say they are struggling to keep...
WOLF
Geisinger to offer 2nd Super Sturday drive-through, walk-in flu shot event
PA (WOLF) — Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event this upcoming Saturday, October 8th at 42 locations across the system’s footprint. Flu shots are free and available to all in the community – no appointments are needed. Simply drive up and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available.
WOLF
Warrant issued against man accused of stealing $200K in jewelry from Wyoming Valley Mall
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say stole over $200K worth of jewelry from Banter by Piercing Pagoda inside the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, 35-year-old Tyron Malik Lawson used a tool to manipulate a lock on two display cases, stealing 409 pieces of jewelry including gold chains, rings, and medallions when the business was closed on September 22nd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Florida man charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice, police say
ESCMABIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A Florida man was arrested for putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. Police said David Taylor, 41, was seen arguing with the coaching staff at a football game being...
Comments / 0