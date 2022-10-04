ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Dept. of Education rolls out 'PA FAFSA GO!'

PA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced its "PA FASFA GO" Initiative. It's a way to remind students to fill out their financial aid forms for the coming year. The program is a cross-collaborative campaign to bring together professionals who are supporting high school seniors and postsecondary...
Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund

Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
Charges against 19 people, 13 businesses in car title washing scheme

PA (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
Fishing resources becoming scarce for wild trout season in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — While trout fishing opening day isn’t until spring, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is still looking to get people on the water. Starting Monday, the Commission is stocking more than 100 streams and lakes across the commonwealth with roughly 116,000 hatchery-raised trout. They say there are wild trout resources in Pennsylvania, but those are harder to find, so the Commission is focused on replenishing the supply and keeping fishermen active.
Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there are more than 5,000 abandoned underground mines across the state. The department says the abandoned mines harm the health of people, wildlife, and the economy. Highly acidic water containing heavy metals, known as acid mine drainage,...
Eleven people charged for animal abuse at PA turkey farms

PA (WOLF) — Eleven people are facing animal cruelty charges for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to State Police, the defendants kicked, stomped on, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The...
How is inflation impacting this hunting season?

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Inflation has been causing supply chain issues for some time, but how will it affect this hunting season?. Gun shops locally and across PA are struggling to maintain some products favored by hunters. Officials at one Johnstown gun store say they are struggling to keep...
Geisinger to offer 2nd Super Sturday drive-through, walk-in flu shot event

PA (WOLF) — Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event this upcoming Saturday, October 8th at 42 locations across the system’s footprint. Flu shots are free and available to all in the community – no appointments are needed. Simply drive up and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available.
Warrant issued against man accused of stealing $200K in jewelry from Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say stole over $200K worth of jewelry from Banter by Piercing Pagoda inside the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, 35-year-old Tyron Malik Lawson used a tool to manipulate a lock on two display cases, stealing 409 pieces of jewelry including gold chains, rings, and medallions when the business was closed on September 22nd.
