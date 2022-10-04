Read full article on original website
Related
Want To See The Most Expensive Property In California? (Pictures)
When you think of the most expensive house that you could purchase in the state of California what do you envision are you expecting a massive compound? Are you expecting a 10-car garage? Is it an oceanfront property? Does it have more bedrooms and bathrooms or bathrooms and bedrooms?. I...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
I Kinda Love of Some of Idaho’s “Worst” Baby Names – LOL
Blogger Jessie Morningstar had a 10-year thing for names. Baby names, to be exact. From 2007 to 2017, the former Rexburg resident maintained an annual list of Idaho baby names on her blog, Bloggity Blog. But Morningstar wasn't documenting every name. Nope. She had an agenda. In a world gone basic with mainstream and trendy baby names, Morningstar zeroed in on the worst of worst.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Beds, 2 Baths California Home Has A Shocking $40 Million Price Tag
The price tag seems a little excessive with only 2 beds, 2 baths, and only 2,684 sqft. The lot isn't even that big, it's less than an acre. Maybe this is why people continue to leave California. The listing says "An iconic property, the first time ever on the market...
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho
Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Let’s Slurp Up These 5 Best Noodles In The Treasure Valley
Happy National Noodle Day! I freaking love noodles! I love all types of noodles, rice, wheat, buckwheat, and even zucchini. It doesn't matter if its pasta, ramen, egg noodles, soba noodles, or udon noodles. Give me all the noodles!. According to the National Today website "The oldest historical mention of...
A Wink and a Nod to Idaho’s Amazing Military Spouses
Idaho Mil-Spouses, You Rock... Hey, friend. If you're wondering why an article like this isn't featured on an official military spouse blog or website, stay with me and we'll get there. To start, I'll be crystal clear about what this article isn't. It's not about your service member—sorry, not sorry,...
Idaho Doesn’t Love These Halloween Candies
I'm already not a huge fan of Halloween candy or candy in general but I do have a sweet tooth once and a while and my go-to are the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe's. I wanted to know what you thought the worst Halloween candy is, so...
The McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Made This Idahoan Unhappy
News of McDonald's Adult Happy Meal spread like wildfire across social media. Saturday, October 1 was the day it dropped. Of the billions and billions McDonald's has served over the last 67 years, I think '90s kids were especially stoked for the niche release. Why? Let's unbox it. For starters,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing
The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
15 Totally Strange Roadside Attractions You’ll Find in Idaho
Surveys show that on average, Americans spend 23 hours on summer road trips each year. Fun and somewhat bizarre roadside attractions like these are a fun way to break up unplanned potty breaks and little passengers screaming “Are we there yet?”. They also provide some incentive for grown-up passengers...
Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?
First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
Comedy Star Will Ferrell Surprises A Small Town Idaho Bar
Henry Winkler? Absolutely. Peyton Manning? Definitely. Will Ferrell? I guess so!. Add former Saturday Night Live cast member and comedy superstar Will Ferrell to the list of celebrities that have recently made Idaho their fly-fishing vacation destination. Will and some friends started their fishing trip in Ketchum and Sun Valley...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Idaho’s Most Popular and Interesting Names from the 1800s
Shakespeare's Juliet supposed names were meaningless conventions. A name is a name is a name. Far be it from me to scoff at the bearded Bard of Avalon, but methinks his star-cross'd character had it all wrong. My name is Ryan, and it suits me to a tee. Like me,...
Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?
So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
Airbnb Makes Idaho Famous in Their Adorable New TV Commercial [VIDEO]
From UFOs and guitars to oversized shoes and arks, there are some very strange properties in Airbnb’s “OMG!” category that is at the center of their latest ad campaign. Airbnb launched the category in May 2021. Over its first year, it attracted over 2.5 million views and inspired Airbnb to create a fund meant to inspire hosts to curate the quirkiest homes on the vacation rental site. While we’re still waiting to see which concepts are moving forward, we know that 100 hosts and future hosts will win $100,000 to help bring their creations to life.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0