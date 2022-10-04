ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wurstfest to return to New Braunfels in November

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, the annual celebration of German culture in New Braunfels, is set to return for its 61st year this November. The 10-day festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year as they sip beer, eat a variety of festival foods and listen to some German-inspired music.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo coming to Helotes this October

HELOTES, Texas – A family-friendly fall festival is coming to Helotes in October at Pedrotti’s Ranch. There will be live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and an indoor inflatable park in addition to a live rodeo. The Pedrotti’s Ranch Fall Festival benefits Heroes Sports, a non-profit...
HELOTES, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Video shows gunfire erupt in San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly drive-by shooting has a far-west side neighborhood terrified. KENS 5 obtained video of the chaos when up to 100 roads were unloaded. The non-stop gunfire was caught on a door-bell camera. This happened on Bald Mountain Drive. Investigators say 25-year-old Novita Brazil was shot...
Pleasanton Express

Locals attend Tejanos at the Alamo event

The Tejanos at the Alamo event celebrated the contributions and legacy of the Tejanos at the Alamo, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, Sept. 17, this event featured local cultural organizations and descendants from Esparza, Seguin, Navarro and Arciniega families. There was living history from early San Antonio settlers to 1836 Alamo Defenders.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

