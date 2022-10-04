Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Related
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
KSAT 12
The Last Bandoleros taking San Antonio-born, ‘Tex Flex’ sound to Good Morning America
SAN ANTONIO – The Last Bandoleros are making moves in the music world and taking their San Antonio-born sound to Good Morning America. The group just wrapped up a tour in Germany where they performed songs from their June album Tex Flex for the first time in front of thousands of fans.
KENS 5
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barbie Malibu Tour stops in San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Are you a Barbie girl in a Barbie world? Well, a new merch truck coming to San Antonio is just for you!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is coming to La Cantera this weekend. The truck will be parked at the shopping center...
KSAT 12
Wurstfest to return to New Braunfels in November
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Wurstfest, the annual celebration of German culture in New Braunfels, is set to return for its 61st year this November. The 10-day festival welcomes thousands of visitors every year as they sip beer, eat a variety of festival foods and listen to some German-inspired music.
KSAT 12
Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo coming to Helotes this October
HELOTES, Texas – A family-friendly fall festival is coming to Helotes in October at Pedrotti’s Ranch. There will be live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and an indoor inflatable park in addition to a live rodeo. The Pedrotti’s Ranch Fall Festival benefits Heroes Sports, a non-profit...
Teenager hit by car while running to catch bus, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager running to try to catch a bus was hit by a car on the east side, police said. Police say a 16-year-old was crossing Eisenhauer near Harlow Drive to get the bus and a car going westbound hit her in the arm and shoulders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
Woman and young daughter displaced from home after fire jumps from shed to home
SAN ANTONIO — A woman and her young daughter were displaced form their home after an early morning fire jumped from a shed to their apartment, which was located inside a renovated freight container. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of W Mayfield Boulevard on the southwest side of...
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
Barbie Malibu truck to pop up in San Antonio for 50th anniversary tour
The 'original California girl' is going to The Shops.
KSAT 12
Adopt a pet for free during San Antonio Pets Alive three-day adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! and BISSELL Pet Foundation are hosting a three-day adoption event that will allow people to adopt a pet for free. San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals at risk for euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services.
Video shows gunfire erupt in San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly drive-by shooting has a far-west side neighborhood terrified. KENS 5 obtained video of the chaos when up to 100 roads were unloaded. The non-stop gunfire was caught on a door-bell camera. This happened on Bald Mountain Drive. Investigators say 25-year-old Novita Brazil was shot...
Pleasanton Express
Locals attend Tejanos at the Alamo event
The Tejanos at the Alamo event celebrated the contributions and legacy of the Tejanos at the Alamo, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, Sept. 17, this event featured local cultural organizations and descendants from Esparza, Seguin, Navarro and Arciniega families. There was living history from early San Antonio settlers to 1836 Alamo Defenders.
KSAT 12
San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
Local woman says Siri called 911 during threatening situation
SAN ANTONIO — A local woman who told police she was being threatened by a man with a steak knife said Siri came to her aid. It happened last week in south west San Antonio near Medina Base and Five Palms. The victim said when she tried to call...
Comments / 0