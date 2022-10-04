The Master of Arts in History with an Emphasis in Education degree program prepares students to teach undergraduate courses for both campus and online modalities at two-year or four-year institutions. Offered by Grand Canyon University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, this masters in history program balances history content with pedagogy to provide a pathway for obtaining advanced training in the fields of history and education. Students will identify classroom techniques and various aspects of sound pedagogical practices at the university level. Demonstrating comprehension of major historical events, themes, narratives, arguments and interpretations will further prepare students to excel in teaching the subject. This Master of Arts in History with an Emphasis in Education degree program is an excellent opportunity for those passionate about teaching with a strong interest in and curiosity for history as well. Students will analyze key facts and significance of historical events, evaluate cultural developments and observe various political, economic or military histories from across the global.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO