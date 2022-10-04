Read full article on original website
Master of Science in Management
Gain the interdisciplinary skills you need to manage people and processes with Ohio University’s flexible online Master of Science in Management (MSM). Skilled leaders produce more productive teams, higher quality work and better business outcomes overall, which is why our program delivers people leadership expertise for the future of business.
Master of Science in Elementary Education (Grades 1-6) / Additional Certification/Endorsement
Children develop social skills and the building blocks of their learning during their early years. This program is built for those who are interested in working with these early learners within an environment of early learning centers such as community-based preschools, state-funded preschools, and child development centers. Childhood education programs...
Master of Arts in History / Education
The Master of Arts in History with an Emphasis in Education degree program prepares students to teach undergraduate courses for both campus and online modalities at two-year or four-year institutions. Offered by Grand Canyon University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, this masters in history program balances history content with pedagogy to provide a pathway for obtaining advanced training in the fields of history and education. Students will identify classroom techniques and various aspects of sound pedagogical practices at the university level. Demonstrating comprehension of major historical events, themes, narratives, arguments and interpretations will further prepare students to excel in teaching the subject. This Master of Arts in History with an Emphasis in Education degree program is an excellent opportunity for those passionate about teaching with a strong interest in and curiosity for history as well. Students will analyze key facts and significance of historical events, evaluate cultural developments and observe various political, economic or military histories from across the global.
Master of Business Administration / Business Intelligence & Analytics
Advance your business career with the Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Business Intelligence & Analytics. This online business analytics degree covers such topics as:. Marketing Analytics. Supply Chain Analytics. Social Network Analytics. Risk Management. Designed for both the traditional and non-traditional student, this degree focuses on society’s...
Innovation Master of Business Administration / Biopharmaceutical Commercialization
In this iMBA concentration you will enhance your knowledge in biopharmaceuticals with an understanding of the commercialization of advanced medicine, including cell and gene therapies, recombinant vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. Learn key strategies, analytics, regulations and quality standards through our renowned curriculum created in collaboration with our Jefferson Institute of Bioprocessing (JIB).
Online Master’s Degree Mathematics – The Success Coefficient
Solving every industry’s numerical and theoretical problems requires more than just a calculator and some equations. Do you know how to leverage numbers to problem solve? Are you ready to pursue STEM graduate studies with a bachelor’s degree? Need a steady job while you do it? If yes, then online master’s degree mathematics programs are for you. In addition to earning a degree, studying mathematics makes you more adept at solving the most complex problems imaginable. Imagine having abilities you can employ in virtually any field or professional responsibilities. For example, statistics!
Master of Business Administration / Healthcare Management
Specialize in Healthcare Management online with this online MBA. Take advantage of multiple start dates per year, and transfer credits from a business undergraduate degree to fast-track this program. Designed for those seeking to become professional administrators, this online healthcare administration degree covers subjects including but not limited to:. Financial...
Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Art Therapy
Earn a degree in Pre-Art Therapy online through the Lindenwood University Bachelor of Arts program. This program will not only encompass foundational studies in art and design, but psychology coursework and professional internships as well. Studies for this online art and design degree may include but are not limited to:
Find out more about Doctor of Design
Become a leading designer in your field, with this online Doctorate of Design from NC State. You’ll learn the latest in applied design and innovation, building your transformative expertise through research. All of the curriculum in this program is available online, however students are expected to attend a week-long workshop that is held on the Raleigh campus each semester. This online DDes follows a sequential curriculum intended to nurture original research in your area of expertise or a combination of areas, with coursework such as:
Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Leadership / Church Revitalization
Liberty University’s 100% online Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Christian Leadership – Church Revitalization is an excellent option for distance learners who have an interest in acquiring high-level leadership, ministry, and church revitalization skills. This church revitalization degree program is offered 100% online with no set login times and no required intensives – allowing students to further their education while remaining committed to their jobs, families, and communities. This Ph.D. in Christian Leadership – Church Revitalization exists to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue rewarding careers in faith-based organizations, academia, and ministry – specifically in revitalizing struggling or dying churches. This Ph.D. program is an excellent fit for students who are interested in acquiring valuable leadership skills that are needed to inspire congregations and build up churches. Example careers include the following: church administrator, church revitalization specialist, ministry director, and senior pastor of a church.
Social Work Associate Degree Online – The Top Programs
Social work is an important field. Through social work, charitable organizations can provide their resources to needful individuals. Social workers and their skills also allow nonprofit organizations to accomplish their goals. But not just anyone can become a social worker. Most social workers must have an associate degree before earning entry-level positions. This article will explain the best social work associate degrees online and what you should look for in a social work associate degree in det.
Behavioral Psychology Degree Online – BS, MS, & PhD Programs
The way people act is commonly known as their behavior, and it is directly linked to their personality. In short, scientists have been studying human behavior for hundreds of years. But this interest is rising due to increasing employment opportunities, promising careers, good salary packages, and much more. Many institutes worldwide have introduced new behavioral psychology degree online programs.
