107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?

First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho

Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?

With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging

So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho

Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers

REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
REXBURG, ID
107.9 LITE FM

3 Myths About Idaho Transplants We Need to Stop Believing

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines a transplant as "someone or something that has moved, or been moved, from one place to another." The example provided was especially interesting given the nature of this article. It was, "I'm a transplant from California." Truth be told, I'm a transplant from North Carolina...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls

For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

A Wink and a Nod to Idaho’s Amazing Military Spouses

Idaho Mil-Spouses, You Rock... Hey, friend. If you're wondering why an article like this isn't featured on an official military spouse blog or website, stay with me and we'll get there. To start, I'll be crystal clear about what this article isn't. It's not about your service member—sorry, not sorry,...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

34 Crazy Photos Show How Much the Boise Mall Area Has Changed in 15 Years

Google Maps first sent their “Street View” cars into Boise in 2007. Since then, Boise has seen a huge population boom!. In the past 10 years alone, World Population review estimates that more than 170,000 new residents have moved to the Boise Metro area. With that type of growth, comes change and evolution. That evolution in Boise City limits is probably most evident in Downtown Boise. Just think of all the buildings that weren’t there a decade ago: JUMP, the Simplot Headquarters, Zion’s Bank Building, the Boise Center Expansion, a handful of hotels…
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

