South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
I Kinda Love of Some of Idaho’s “Worst” Baby Names – LOL
Blogger Jessie Morningstar had a 10-year thing for names. Baby names, to be exact. From 2007 to 2017, the former Rexburg resident maintained an annual list of Idaho baby names on her blog, Bloggity Blog. But Morningstar wasn't documenting every name. Nope. She had an agenda. In a world gone basic with mainstream and trendy baby names, Morningstar zeroed in on the worst of worst.
Do You Leave Idaho During the Holidays? Try This Luxury Ranch in Wyoming
It’s pretty common in Idaho for people to travel to warmer places when it gets colder, or some people really enjoy planning fun getaways for their families during the holidays — I mean, who wouldn’t want to take full advantage of all that time off work? Traveling for the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate them; you’re just choosing to celebrate in different places.
2 Beds, 2 Baths California Home Has A Shocking $40 Million Price Tag
The price tag seems a little excessive with only 2 beds, 2 baths, and only 2,684 sqft. The lot isn't even that big, it's less than an acre. Maybe this is why people continue to leave California. The listing says "An iconic property, the first time ever on the market...
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
First Humans, Now Californian Cats Are Taking Refuge in Idaho
Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?
Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho
Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging
So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
Let’s Slurp Up These 5 Best Noodles In The Treasure Valley
Happy National Noodle Day! I freaking love noodles! I love all types of noodles, rice, wheat, buckwheat, and even zucchini. It doesn't matter if its pasta, ramen, egg noodles, soba noodles, or udon noodles. Give me all the noodles!. According to the National Today website "The oldest historical mention of...
kmvt
After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to take extra caution
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fire season un-officially coming to an end here in the Gem State, that typically means deer hunting season is not far behind. But that doesn’t mean the door has closed on the dangers of wildfires, especially as hunters kick off the season. Idaho...
A Wink and a Nod to Idaho’s Amazing Military Spouses
Idaho Mil-Spouses, You Rock... Hey, friend. If you're wondering why an article like this isn't featured on an official military spouse blog or website, stay with me and we'll get there. To start, I'll be crystal clear about what this article isn't. It's not about your service member—sorry, not sorry,...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Idaho sockeye salmon return brings mixed results
BOISE, Idaho — More imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon returned to central Idaho this year than in nearly a decade, but biologists are disappointed that few of them came from fish that spawned naturally in the wild. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday that 736 adult...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week
KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
Idaho Doesn’t Love These Halloween Candies
I'm already not a huge fan of Halloween candy or candy in general but I do have a sweet tooth once and a while and my go-to are the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe's. I wanted to know what you thought the worst Halloween candy is, so...
The McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Made This Idahoan Unhappy
News of McDonald's Adult Happy Meal spread like wildfire across social media. Saturday, October 1 was the day it dropped. Of the billions and billions McDonald's has served over the last 67 years, I think '90s kids were especially stoked for the niche release. Why? Let's unbox it. For starters,...
