Statement from Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves Regarding Extending “Internet for All” Middle Mile Program Filing Deadline for Eligible Entities in Puerto Rico

Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
causeartist.com
8B Education Investments Launches $111M Initiative to Finance African Student Education
8B Education Investments partners with Nelnet Bank in the first ever lending program by a US bank to African students enrolled in American universities; $30m over three years part of a broader $111.6m Commitment at the Clinton Global Initiative to Accelerate African students’ Access to Global Universities. With this...
crowdfundinsider.com
Association of Online Investment Platforms Visits Congress, Discusses Benefits of Jobs Act 4.0, More
Last week, the Association of Online Investment Platforms (AOIP), a young group aiming to advocate on behalf of online capital formation including securities crowdfunding, visited Congressional staff as well as individuals at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The AOIP members discussed possible legislation and regulations that may impact the investment crowdfunding industry and private markets in general.
Two Russians arrive by boat in Alaska, request asylum
Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Networking is the Key to Opening the Right Doors with Kenya Milladge, Registered Nurse & Clinical Applications Analyst at Vivify Health
FOGI: Networking is the Key to Opening the Right Doors with Kenya Milladge, Registered Nurse & Clinical Applications Analyst at Vivify Health. Brace yourself for this nursing networking journey!. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern talks with Kenya Milladge, a registered nurse, Clinical Applications Analyst...
Don’t rush to create an outbound investment review
There are ongoing discussions in Congress and the White House to build a federal program that will review and block American investments abroad. While the idea comes from a good place, the issue is such a complicated matter that new authorities are not something the White House should dictate through executive order, or that Congress…
The Verge
FCC threatens to block calls from carriers for letting robocalls run rampant
The Federal Communications Commission is threatening to block calls from voice service providers that have yet to take meaningful action against illegal robocalls. On Monday, the FCC announced that it was beginning the process to remove providers from the agency’s Robocall Mitigation Database for failing to fully implement STIR/SHAKEN anti-robocall protocols into their networks. If the companies fail to meet these requirements over the next two weeks, compliant providers will be forced to block their calls.
Manager of Information Systems (IS) Remote United States
The GroundTruth Project is an award-winning, independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. Our mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting emerging journalists through field reporting that serves the under-covered corners of the United States and the world. Our team is headquartered at WGBH in Boston, the flagship PBS station.
getnews.info
CyberscapeNaija provides cyber security trainings and awareness to change Nigeria’s current cyber reputation across the globe
October 6, 2022 – CyberscapeNaija, a new tech startup that is known for their excellence in changing the current cyber reputation of Nigeria across the globe by providing cyber security trainings and awareness all across the nation. Cyberscape plans to partner with reputable global brands to execute its initiatives including Google, Apple, and The United States Government.
marinelink.com
Orbcomm Wins Two U.S. Gov't Agency Contracts for Ship Tracking Services
Orbcomm Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has been awarded a multi-year contract by a U.S. government agency for a competitive renewal of its global Automatic Identification System (AIS) data services used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts. In addition, Orbcomm was...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for the Alaska Republican senator, said in an email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.” ...
techaiapp.com
CISA orders federal agencies to regularly perform IT asset discovery, vulnerability enumeration
A new directive issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is ordering US federal civilian agencies to perform regular asset discovery and vulnerability enumeration, to better account for and protect the devices that reside on their networks. About the Directive. “Over the past several years, CISA has been...
