Tom Stoppard's Olivier-winning Leopoldstadt, which delves into one Jewish family's legacy over the span of 50 years, opened at the Longacre Theatre on October 2. The play, directed by Patrick Marber, features a 38-member cast, including Broadway alums Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David Krumholtz, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich and Dylan Wallach. To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com caught up with the stars at Bryant Park Grill to discuss the play's relevancy, the importance of highlighting humanity amongst the tragedy and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO