Varsity Volleyball beats Olathe North and Shawnee Mission North to improve to 22-9 on the season. The cougars were led by Seniors Vix Vilott and Elinor Engelwho combined for 36 kills on the night. Juniors Kate Reese and Halley Laurent anchored a strong defense. The cougars last regular season match is next Thursday. Come out and help us celebrate our Seniors.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO