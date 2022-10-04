Read full article on original website
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
NYC winter predictions: Here’s how 2 early forecasts stack up as Dec. approaches
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While chilly conditions on Staten Island are expected to dissipate later this week, again giving way to fall weather, the borough is just months away from the arrival of winter and the potential of snow impacting the area. After New York City’s last winter saw...
'I Still Can't Believe It': Hartsdale Woman Wins $18.9M Lottery Prize
A Westchester County woman claimed an $18.9 million lottery prize. Patricia Wahl, of Hartsdale, won the New York Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on Wednesday, July 20, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 6. "This is unreal," she said to NY Lottery after claiming the prize. "I still...
Eater
The Pies Are Electric at Brooklyn’s Newest Pizzeria
New York City is the pizza capital of the world. With our indigenous coal ovens, stacked ovens, and focaccia stylings as bedrock, we absorb pizzas from different parts of the United States, Italy, and the world — including Argentina and France (though Tunisia’s canned-tuna-and-boiled-egg pizza still eludes us).
wshu.org
Suffolk County police practice active shooter drill on Port Jefferson-Bridgeport ferry
On Long Island, Suffolk County police officers conducted a large-scale active shooter drill on Wednesday at the Bridgeport-Port Jefferson ferry. Members of the Coast Guard alongside ferry operators and crew members teamed up with about 100 Suffolk police officers for an active shooter exercise — on the ferry and at the terminal in Port Jefferson.
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
fox5ny.com
Driver killed by falling tree on I-95
NEW YORK - A woman driving on I-95 in Westchester County died Tuesday night after a tree fell on her car. According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Susan Braga of Mount Vernon was heading southbound in the town of Harrison at around 6:30 p.m. when the tree fell and bounced off the roof of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
15-year-old boy slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn
A 15-year-old was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
Commercial Observer
Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M
A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor
She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
Yellow Alert issued for Wed. due to lingering showers, wind
Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, as it remains a little unsettled due to the last of the lingering showers and wind, plus temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.There could be one last round of minor coastal flooding, as well. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect in southern Nassau County and southwest Suffolk County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.We're not expecting any huge rainfall totals -- an additional half an inch or so is possible for some.We will see improvements by Wednesday evening.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams backs Max Rose in tight Staten congressional race against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis
Mayor Adams endorsed fellow Democrat Max Rose on Friday in Rose’s bid to represent Staten Island and part of southern Brooklyn in Congress. Rose is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to represent the 11th congressional district, which covers Brooklyn neighborhoods Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst, and all of Staten Island.
Herald Community Newspapers
Concrete cracks are showing up too soon
Q. This spring we added a garage and replaced our driveway. It has only been about five months, but we’ve noticed cracks in the garage floor and a few in the driveway. The garage floor was perfect when the contractor left, flat and smooth, but now the cracks are showing, and in a couple of places I noticed it’s chalky white. I’m concerned that something was done wrong. The concrete was delivered and poured all together, from a big truck. Does it sound like something went wrong?
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
