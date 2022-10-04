ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Sports
City
Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, NY
College Sports
Eater

The Pies Are Electric at Brooklyn’s Newest Pizzeria

New York City is the pizza capital of the world. With our indigenous coal ovens, stacked ovens, and focaccia stylings as bedrock, we absorb pizzas from different parts of the United States, Italy, and the world — including Argentina and France (though Tunisia’s canned-tuna-and-boiled-egg pizza still eludes us).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Driver killed by falling tree on I-95

NEW YORK - A woman driving on I-95 in Westchester County died Tuesday night after a tree fell on her car. According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Susan Braga of Mount Vernon was heading southbound in the town of Harrison at around 6:30 p.m. when the tree fell and bounced off the roof of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#Towson University#Athletics#The Bryant University#Bulldogs
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M

A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream church bids farewell to beloved pastor

She always makes the person she’s speaking with the sole focus of conversation, as if they’re the most important person in the world.”. The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s debilitating effects on everything from the industrial supply chain to mental health to school learning is still becoming evident.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued for Wed. due to lingering showers, wind

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, as it remains a little unsettled due to the last of the lingering showers and wind, plus temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.There could be one last round of minor coastal flooding, as well. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect in southern Nassau County and southwest Suffolk County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.We're not expecting any huge rainfall totals -- an additional half an inch or so is possible for some.We will see improvements by Wednesday evening.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Concrete cracks are showing up too soon

Q. This spring we added a garage and replaced our driveway. It has only been about five months, but we’ve noticed cracks in the garage floor and a few in the driveway. The garage floor was perfect when the contractor left, flat and smooth, but now the cracks are showing, and in a couple of places I noticed it’s chalky white. I’m concerned that something was done wrong. The concrete was delivered and poured all together, from a big truck. Does it sound like something went wrong?
GARDEN CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy