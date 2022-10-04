Pioneer fish farm gets new water permit; wastewater permit still pending

PIONEER, Ohio — The company planning to build a large salmon farm in northern Williams County has obtained a new state permit to tap a water supply different from one for which it had previously received state authorization.

The new permit AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., announced Tuesday allows it to withdraw up to 5.25 million gallons of water per day and consume up to 65,000 gallons per day for the facility on 85 acres north of Pioneer in Madison Township proposed to be built by a subsidiary, AquaBounty Farms Ohio, LLC.

Massachusetts-based AquaBounty said that with the new permit in place, it will relinquish a prior Ohio Department of Natural Resources permit that authorized it to draw up to 3 million gallons per day from a different wellfield.

“We are very pleased with ODNR’s decision to issue our water withdrawal and consumptive use permit,” Sylvia Wulf, AquaBounty’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We submitted a detailed application and provided thoughtful responses to 263 comments from the community that were carefully reviewed.”

Construction began in the spring, but AquaBounty still needs a wastewater discharge permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency before it can operate there.

Its proposal calls for the daily discharge of about 4.4 million gallons of wastewater into the St. Joseph River, and its EPA permit application requests authority to discharge 5.3 million gallons into the river.

Nearly 300 people attended an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency hearing last month regarding that permit, with speakers objecting to the river discharge that they said will worsen the St. Joseph’s occasional flooding and increase the level of ammonia and nitrates in its waters. Ohio EPA officials said AquaBounty will be required to submit regular water samples but conceded those samples will be mostly self-reported.

Critics have also questioned whether the facility’s water draw will overtax the Michindoh aquifer.

AquaBounty’s statement did not explain why the new water source is preferred over the one for which it already held a permit. Further information was not available Tuesday afternoon.

AquaBounty has said the project will cost between $290 million and $320 million to build, generate 100 to 120 jobs, and yield $15 million over 15 years in local school taxes, principally in the North Central district.

Salmon would be housed in a 479,000 square-foot structure containing pools of as much as 27 million gallons of water, continually circulated for the fish. Production is expected to exceed 22 million pounds annually, second only to a salmon farm in south Florida.