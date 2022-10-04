ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohioans need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuCy1_0iLzN9La00

(NEXSTAR) — Soon, if you want to fly from Ohio to anywhere in the U.S. or visit certain federal buildings, you’ll be required to have a small feature on your driver’s license or identification card — a star. And though the federal deadline to have that star on your ID is months away, many officials recommend starting the process sooner rather than later.

An Ohio REAL ID. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio BMV)

That star, which can have five different appearances, signifies that your driver’s license or state-issued identification card, is a REAL ID .

Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a special commission recommended that the federal government enact certain minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards. In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act to do just that.

Hyundai offers anti-theft device for its cars, but it’ll cost you

As part of the REAL ID Act, federal agencies, like TSA, are prohibited from accepting Ohio and other state-issued IDs that don’t meet the federal minimum standards, according to the Department of Homeland Security . This means that if you don’t have a REAL ID by the current federal deadline of May 3, 2023, you won’t be able to fly domestically, visit certain federal facilities, or enter a nuclear power plant.

While you still have over 200 days to get a REAL ID, here are a few things you should know.

What documents do Ohioans need to get a REAL ID?

When the REAL ID Act first passed, states required different types of documents to obtain a driver’s license, with some wanting more than others.

Thankfully, Ohio now requires, at minimum, that applicants provide the same information as all other states:

  • Proof of legal name
  • Date of birth
  • Social Security number
  • Proof of legal residency
  • Two forms showing your Ohio street address
  • Proof of name change (if applicable)

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles shared a document that outlines all of the acceptable documents to get a REAL ID, and which of the six requirements they cover. This includes birth certificates, a U.S. passport, letters sent by the Ohio BMV and even Ohio tax filings or a utility bill. It also has an online checklist that lets you confirm you have the right documents in hand.

You may have a REAL ID already: How to know

People in Ohio can renew their driver’s license as a REAL ID by bringing those documents in-person to a local BMV office. However, the state also started allowing online renewal in 2021.

Can Ohioans fly without a REAL ID?

People in Ohio can, until the federal deadline of May 3, 2023.

At that point, TSA says every traveler flying within the U.S. will need to present a REAL ID-compliant identification card. The TSA also accepts state-issued enhanced driver’s licenses, but Ohio does not offer those as of October 2022.

Ohioans who don’t have a REAL ID can use other acceptable forms like a valid passport or U.S. military ID. TSA lists other forms of ID that can also be used to board a plane.

When do I need to apply for a REAL ID to meet the deadline?

While you still have roughly eight months before you’ll need a REAL ID to fly or visit federal facilities, officials throughout the country recommend you get it sooner rather than later.

If your license is set to expire in the next few months, however, most state-level officials say you can wait until closer to that date. The Ohio BMV did encourage people in the state to start the process early, which will help them avoid a rush of REAL ID applicants some officials believe they’ll see next spring.

The Ohio BMV said it will deliver the state’s version of REAL IDs by mail, and it will arrive in a plain, white envelope. The new ID should arrive within 35 days of ordering a renewal, but if not, the BMV has an online portal to check on the status of a card.

In the meantime, the local BMV office will issue you an interim identification form which you should carry like a regular driver’s license. That form can cover you for 60 days while you wait for your Ohio REAL ID.

Fake school shooting calls in Ohio could be connected, ex-FBI agent says

There is also a chance you already have a REAL ID-compliant identification card. If you have an Ohio card that has a black star in the upper right corner, you are already the proud owner of a REAL ID.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has set the national deadline to get a REAL ID as May 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman sentenced for shooting at two police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
DUBLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Real Id Act#Tsa#Ids#Ohioans
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 12, reported missing in Hocking County

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old endangered runaway last seen Tuesday in Rockbridge. Akerah Sanders was last seen walking on Chieftain Drive Tuesday evening. Akerah was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, jeans, and no shoes. The sheriff’s office said Akerah may be injured. Anyone […]
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during robbery in King-Lincoln Bronzeville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during a robbery in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville section of Columbus Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police. The incident took place on Mount Vernon Avenue near North 20th Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Police said the victim, a 63-year-old man, was standing in a parking lot when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects in South Linden gas station shooting arrested

ABOVE: A previous report on Marissa Jones and her family. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Tuesday the arrests of all five suspects in a gas station shooting in September that left a 33-year-old woman severely injured. Columbus police said those arrested are: Jawara K. Scott, 20 A 17-year-old boy A 15-year-old boy A […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men shot Tuesday night in southeast Columbus has died. Columbus police said Daeshawn Simington, 25, died Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab. Simington was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after Perry County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy