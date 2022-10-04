Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Temporary Road Closure, Oct. 7
City of Coos Bay release – S. 4th Street – The City has contracted with Coast Pavement Maintenance for seal coat and restriping of S. 4th Street. This work will require S. 4th Street to be closed between Elrod and Golden Avenues on Saturday, October 8, 2022, as shown in the below map. Access will be provided to local residents. Please use caution when in the work zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
kqennewsradio.com
AMACHER COUNTY PARK AND CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close access to Amacher County Park next Monday and Tuesday. A release said the closure is necessary in order to complete the paving portion of an improvement project that started in August. Once completed, the project will include the repaving of the parking lot, installation of new curbs, new stormwater catch-basins and striping of parking spots near the boat ramp area. The release said as with any construction or road project, unforeseen delays due to weather, equipment and material availability could possibly extend the anticipated project timeline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moderncampground.com
Amacher County Park and Campground to Temporarily Close Next Week
The Douglas County Parks Department (Oregon) announced the temporary closure of John P. Amacher County Park and Campground. According to the Douglas County Government’s Facebook page, Amacher County Park and Campground will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, October 10-11, to complete the paving portion of the project that started in August.
KVAL
Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
nbc16.com
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
kezi.com
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
KVAL
Kelsey Culver found guilty in Pony Village Mall fatal hit-and-run
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A jury delivers a verdict in a fatal hit-and-run at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting and killing 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist before fleeing the Mini Pet Mart parking lot on March 22. She was previously charged with second...
KVAL
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway
GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 4
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Ryan Davidson (40) of Reedsport, struck a southbound cyclist, identified as Nathalie Friese (29) of Germany. Friese was transported to area hospitals with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased on September 30, 2022. OSP was assisted by Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire and Rescue, Lower Umpqua Ambulance and ODOT.
KVAL
Willamette National Forest has removed fire restrictions due to better weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The USDA Forest Service has announced Thursday, October 6th, that fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest Service says forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire...
KCBY
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
kptv.com
Grants Pass man arrested after intentionally crashing into car, fleeing into neighboring house
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday evening after chasing and crashing into a car with three women inside, then hiding in a nearby house, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a crash at about 6:12 p.m. on Southwest Greenwood...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER JAILED, PEDESTRIAN DECEASED FOLLOWING TUESDAY CRASH
The driver is in jail and a pedestrian is deceased following a crash Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South near the Shady Oaks Motel.
KVAL
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
kqennewsradio.com
YONCALLA DUPLEX UNIT A COMPLETE LOSS IN FIRE
A duplex unit in Yoncalla is a complete loss following a fire Monday night. David Adkisson of North Douglas County Fire and EMS said crews were called to the fire at about 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Cedar Street. Adkisson said nearby volunteer firefighters were first on scene to provide a size up of the situation and establish command of the scene for incoming units.
Comments / 0