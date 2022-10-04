ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?

If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
96.7 KISS FM

Love Grilled Cheese? 10 Best Spots in Montana

This is one of the best comfort foods if you are homesick, feeling unwell, or just want something easy to make. If there is one food that's always a joy to eat, it has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. It's simple to make, but can be dressed up if you're going for gourmet. Really, there's a grilled cheese out there for everyone. The question is, where are the best spots for grilled cheese in Montana?
XL Country 100.7

With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun

For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
bozemancvb.com

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
96.7 KISS FM

This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
#Migrating Birds#Migratory Birds#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Raptors#Ridge
103.7 The Hawk

$1.54 Gas in Bozeman, Montana? Yep.

Did I wake up in an alternate universe? Is Donald Trump the president again? Is Ryan Zinke serving as Secretary of Interior again? If you were driving through Bozeman, Montana and you saw gas prices for $1.54 a gallon, no- your eyes were not deceiving you. They had gas for...
96.7 KISS FM

Fun Bozeman Events: First Week of October

October is here but the weather is still nice! Enjoy every minute by attending these fun Bozeman area events this week. Don't waste any time...winter will be here before you know it!. Wednesday, October 5th, 2022: RAVEN ROSHI (solo) LIVE at Lockhorn Cider House - (21 South Wallace, downtown Bozeman)...
96.7 KISS FM

Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils

Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
96.7 KISS FM

Montana's Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You "Beleaf" the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here, but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
NBCMontana

Missing hunter found dead near Truman Gulch

MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing hunter and determined his cause of death. Officials report the hunter was 65-year-old Joseph Raymond Balyeat from Bozeman and his death was due to natural causes. A missing hunter was found dead in the Truman Gulch area...
406mtsports.com

High school football rankings: Upsets toss 6-Man into turmoil as playoffs loom

BOZEMAN — After five weeks of relative calm, Week 6 was 6-Man's turn to enter Montana's high school football meat grinder. Though top-three teams Big Sandy (6-0), Broadview-Lavina (6-0) and Bridger (5-1) kept marching along, the next three squads — Savage (4-1), Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) and Jordan (5-1) — all were ambushed. The upsets at the hands of unranked teams provided an opening for newcomer Roy-Winfred (5-1) at No. 10 in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
96.7 KISS FM

October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman

Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

