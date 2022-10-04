NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Don’t ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. “Look, I just work here and do what they ask,” the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. “My mindset is that, ‘Man, I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity,’” Hill said. “I felt like I was going to get more opportunities this week and so I did my part to make sure I was prepared.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO