Read full article on original website
Related
Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen made a mental note after seeing receiver Gabe Davis have a bounce in his step a day earlier during the Buffalo Bills’ final walk-through session before facing the Steelers. Perhaps, the quarterback hoped, Davis was finally over any lingering issues of an ankle injury that had limited him over the past three weeks. Three snaps into what became a 38-3 rout of the Steelers is all it took for Allen to prove his instinct correct. Facing third-and-10, and backed up at his 2, Allen aired a pass deep down the middle, which Davis caught in stride for a game-opening 98-yard touchdown.
Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Don’t ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. “Look, I just work here and do what they ask,” the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. “My mindset is that, ‘Man, I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity,’” Hill said. “I felt like I was going to get more opportunities this week and so I did my part to make sure I was prepared.”
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn’t lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the clock after the flag thrown against defensive lineman Grady Jarrett kept Brady and the Bucs offense on the field to close out the victory. “I don’t throw flags,” Brady said when asked about the play in which he was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down with just under three minutes left. “I’m not talking today,” Jarrett said.
Browns doomed by missed FGs, tackles in loss to Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns’ headquarters on Monday, rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback. Cleveland’s numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s late-game mistakes, to name a few — were exposed Sunday in a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who tried to give the Browns a win. Rookie Cade York could have washed away many of the Browns’ sins, but missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left after the Chargers decided not to punt on fourth down and gave the Browns a final chance. But even handed a gift, the Browns (2-3) couldn’t unwrap it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams guard David Edwards evaluated for concussion following exit from Week 5
The Los Angeles Rams will be down yet another offensive lineman after guard David Edwards was evaluated for a concussion following his exit from the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Their patchwork offensive line has been a liability for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has managed to make a few big plays in spite of their sloppy play.
NFL・
Comments / 0