Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Meth located during search of Bellaire home on Wednesday morning
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant on a house on West 23rd Street in Bellaire on Wednesday morning. Though authorities aren’t saying how much, they confirm they found meth during the search. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan confirmed that one adult and...
WTOV 9
Harrison County Commission pledges support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Representatives from the Tri-County Help Center provided commissioners with information about services available in Harrison, Belmont and Monroe counties. They are also holding their annual awareness march on Oct. 19 at at...
WTOV 9
Weirton eyes park and pool improvements, police cruiser program
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton's finance committee outlined ARPA spending that now is to be considered by city council. City Manager Mike Adams said $1.5 million is recommended for parks and recreation and another million is to go to police and safety services. Work will include rehabilitation of Starvaggi pool...
K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest have been identified as a missing Morgantown doctor. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the remains, which were found Sept. 3 by a hiker, have been identified as 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, a pediatric...
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville OSHP Post seeing trend of drug-impaired arrests
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with other law enforcement units around the Ohio Valley at the beginning of the summer for an impaired driving initiative. Now that the season is over, the results were positive. “The main goal of this was public awareness of...
WTOV 9
W.Va. AG files lawsuit against woman who allegedly failed to provide wedding DJ services
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against an Ohio woman who allegedly failed to provide advertised wedding DJ services. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, is accused of violating West Virginia’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act after the state received several complaints from consumers who alleged that she failed to provide services she advertised on social media, according to a news release from attorney general Patrick Morrisey’s office.
Mon Sheriff’s Office look to public for help finding suspect
The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help in finding the women in these photos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio mom loses child to fentanyl poisoning, now teaches kids that the killer is camouflaged
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Marla Ayres lost her 27-year-old daughter to fentanyl poisoning when she thought she was taking prescription anxiety medication. Now Ayres has two messages: that fentanyl is everywhere, and that its victims aren’t junkies. Angela Clemons was living in Fostoria, Ohio. Her mom and grandmother were visiting. They went out to dinner and […]
Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
Morgantown man arrested after several reports of animal cruelty
A Morgantown man was arrested after multiple people reported him for hitting his dog.
Pennsylvania police say they are looking for woman who was in a violent relationship with man, who committed suicide
Police across Pennsylvania are looking for a woman who was last seen on September 11. 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen in the Frazer Township area. Harbinson’s daughter has made several attempts to contact her mother with no success. During the investigation, police say Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs. It […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
WTOV 9
Three facing drug charges in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large quantity of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street...
Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble
Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
Attempted murder, incest included in Marion County’s October indictments
The October 2022 term of the Marion County grand jury has returned indictments, including for attempted murder and incest.
WTOV 9
Coordinated traffic stop leads to bulk quantities of Fentanyl taken off the streets
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were taken into custody after a traffic stop in Guernsey County over the weekend. Investigators assigned to the CODE Task Force from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department coordinated a traffic stop of an individual suspected of regularly bringing bulk quantities of Fentanyl to Guernsey County.
WHIZ
Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop
Two Akron residents are in custody in Guernsey County. On October 1, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department coordinated a traffic stop of an individual suspected of regularly bringing bulk quantities of Fentanyl to the county. A 39-year-old man in had multiple warrants for his arrest for...
Comments / 1