Police across Pennsylvania are looking for a woman who was last seen on September 11. 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen in the Frazer Township area. Harbinson’s daughter has made several attempts to contact her mother with no success. During the investigation, police say Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs. It […]

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO