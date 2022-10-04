Read full article on original website
The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older
The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
First Cup Coffee Co. opening soon in Pearland
First Cup Coffee Co. is aiming to open in mid-October at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) First Cup Coffee Co. is aiming to open in mid-October at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. The coffee shop will offer a variety of coffee roasts, including 11 at launch. First Cup...
Clear Creek ISD finds missing purse from 1959 in floorboards of renovated building, searches for owner
A lost purse was found underneath the floorboards at the renovated League City Community Center. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) While renovating an old League City School building, Clear Creek ISD found an unintentional time capsule: a purse thought to be from 1959. The city of League City converted CCISD’s oldest...
Central City Co-Op reopens at new site on Harvard Street
Shoppers can choose from organic produce that is rotated weekly. This picture of fresh vegetables was taken at Central City Co-Op's previous location on 20th Street. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Central City Co-Op, a farmers-first grocery store and coffee bar that works to bring fresh, healthy goods to Houston...
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
10 businesses, renovations coming to Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area, including new Dutch Bros
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Lobit Park opening with upgrades Oct. 10
Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. According to a League City press release, League City City Council earlier this...
One Medical expands to the Heights with new West 19th Street office
The new office will offer full laboratory services, check-ins for mental and physical health, COVID-19 care, chronic illness management and annual wellness visits. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The sixth Houston-area location of primary care provider One Medical opened Oct. 4 in the Heights at 449 W. 19th St., Bldg. A, Houston,...
Houston-area research center is first 'net zero' office building in Texas
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Tucked in by nature along Gosling Road in the Woodlands, you’ll find a modern-looking gray and orange building with the letters HARC on the front. HARC stands for Houston Advanced Research Center. It's a non-profit that provides analysis on energy, air & water issues.
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Median price of homes sold in Tomball, Magnolia see double-digit percent increase year over year in August
The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. (Courtesy Pexels) The median price of homes sold in Tomball and Magnolia saw a double-digit percent increase year over year. However, the median price in Pinehurst ZIP code 77362 fell 15.35% year over year.
Tall Pines Subdivision Recovery and Resiliency Improvement Project nears completion in Cypress
Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway....
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
'Greener Gulfton' plan to bring green space to one of Houston’s warmest neighborhoods
This is a heat map of Houston area in August 2020. (Courtesy Heat Watch) Gulfton is the most densely populated neighborhood in Houston and has some of the least green space in the city. Greener Gulfton is a community master plan designed to enhance environmental and climate resilience as well...
Pearland, Friendswood budgets address challenges during time of inflation
Pearland’s budget includes increases to both water rates and trash pickup rates along with raises for employees and funds to hire new personnel, including firefighters. (Courtesy Pexels) With another fiscal year behind them, both Pearland and Friendswood’s city councils in September passed their respective fiscal year 2022-23 budgets.
Houston-Galveston Area Council announces public meetings on 2045 regional transportation plan
The Houston-Galveston Area Council will hold its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan throughout this fall. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council has announced the dates for its second round of public meetings on the 2045 regional transportation plan, according to an Oct. 3 news release.
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
