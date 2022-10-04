ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older

The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
CONROE, TX
The Associated Press

Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8 th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005697/en/ Del Webb will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Centric Infrastructure Group Relocates Corporate Headquarters to The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area, including new Dutch Bros

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tall Pines Subdivision Recovery and Resiliency Improvement Project nears completion in Cypress

Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway....
CYPRESS, TX
papercitymag.com

Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City

Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

