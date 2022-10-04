ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asmongold defends Blizzard over Overwatch 2 microtransactions

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold believes the Overwatch 2 microtransaction complaints are “delusional” and has defended Blizzard for the game’s current monetization. Many members of the Overwatch 2 community have called out Blizzard for its pricey skins and cosmetics, noting how the Battle Pass is worse than the game’s previous lootbox system. In fact, it can take months for certain in-game items to be unlocked for free, while others are locked behind a paywall.
Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch

Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
Overwatch 2 Game Director accidentally leaks details about Season 2’s tank hero

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller revealed a bit more than he probably intended to about the next hero scheduled to release in Season 2. After many years, Overwatch 2 is finally playable. Despite a series of major hiccups at launch including two massive DDoS attacks that hammered the game’s servers, things have stabilized and players can enjoy the game.
Influencer exposes the difference between TikTok and YouTube payouts

Erikakullberg shared how much she earned on all social media platforms, comparing the payouts and of TikTok and YouTube, shocking millions of viewers. Content creation has become a massive industry. What was once seen as simply a hobby years ago evolved into a behemoth of a career field, with an enormous amount of potential income.
Warzone devs troll players with Verdansk return mistake

Raven Software released its weekly Warzone playlist, accidentally giving players the wrong impression about the return of a fan-favorite map. Caldera replaced Warzone’s original map Verdansk in 2021. The decision caused a rift between players, and some immediately called for the map’s return. Warzone players got their wish, as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile features Verdansk.
