Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold believes the Overwatch 2 microtransaction complaints are “delusional” and has defended Blizzard for the game’s current monetization. Many members of the Overwatch 2 community have called out Blizzard for its pricey skins and cosmetics, noting how the Battle Pass is worse than the game’s previous lootbox system. In fact, it can take months for certain in-game items to be unlocked for free, while others are locked behind a paywall.

