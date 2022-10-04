Read full article on original website
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Drew Barrymore Reacts After Learning She Was Sent Death Threats from 'Selma Blair'
The alleged real-life plot is far more twisted than any movie -- with Drew hoping to "heal this moment" by sitting down with Selma herself. Selma Blair shared a pretty shocking story involving death threats and Drew Barrymore in her 2022 memoir -- and now Drew herself has reacted to the wild tale.
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Drew Barrymore’s two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the...
Hilary Swank Revealed The Super Meaningful Due Date of Her Twins
Hilary Swank is basking in the second-trimester glow. The Alaska Daily star announced she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America yesterday, and she also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing she’s “feeling great.” Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.” And in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show premiering tomorrow, she also reveals her twins’ significant due date. “You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” host Drew Barrymore told the Million Dollar Baby actress in a preview of the October 7 show, per...
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Hilaria Baldwin reveals the Spanish meaning behind newborn daughter Ilaria's name... nearly two years after coming under fire for heritage scandal
Hilaria Baldwin revealed the meaning of her newborn daughter's name Ilaria as she shared a touching video of her baby girl hiccupping. In a lengthy caption, Hilaria, who shares a similar name as her daughter, revealed their names were Spanish for 'happy.'. The post came nearly two years after Hilaria,...
Look: Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
"Alaska Daily" actress Hilary Swank announced she's pregnant with twins on "Good Morning America."
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Family Photo With All 7 'Baldwinitos'
The dream team! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin offered an adorable glimpse of their growing brood this week, taking to social media with a photo depicting all seven of the pair’s youngest “Baldwinito”-s, including baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who was born in late September. The yoga maven...
Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons
Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL・
Eddie Murphy Wears Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Jacket While Filming Scenes For 4th Film: First Look On Set
Eddie Murphy, 61, looks like he’s hardly aged a day since he shot to stardom playing Axel Foley, a street smart Detroit cop who moves to Los Angeles to investigate his friend’s murder, in the 1984 box-office smash Beverly Hills Cop. The Golden Globe winner is reprising the iconic role for the upcoming Netflix sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and in photos from an Oct. 3 night shoot in downtown Los Angeles, it’s clear his Detroit Lions varsity jacket is back in action too. Eddie paired his signature letterman-style jacket with a yellow t-shirt, faded jeans and classic Adidas sneakers. He was joined in the scene by his co-star Taylour Paige, 31, who wore a fitted grey suit and heels.
Hilaria Baldwin shares first full family pic with all 7 kids: ‘Dream team’
On Oct. 4, Hilaria Baldwin shared the first family photo of her and husband Alec Baldwin with all seven of their kids, including newborn daughter Ilaria, who was born in September. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved,” she...
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show
Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
Drew Barrymore Runs Around Stage Screaming Over Advice From the D’Amelios on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
It’s safe to say Drew Barrymore will not be getting involved in any more of her daughters’ fights. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the D’Amelio family got a taste of Barrymore’s exuberant personality as they offered the host some advice on how to handle disagreements between her two daughters — something that sent her in a frenzy around the stage that seemingly only parents would understand.
Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild 2 Weeks After Revealing Engagement
Taylour Paige rang in her 32nd birthday in the sweetest way -- tying the knot! The Zola star and designer Rivington Starchild got married on Wednesday, which the latter shared with his Instagram followers in a short slide of photos. The wedding comes two weeks after the actress publicly revealed...
Drew Barrymore Is Ready to Return For "Charlie's Angels 3": "I Will Always Say Yes"
Drew Barrymore hasn't played Dylan Sanders in "Charlie's Angels" since the 2003 sequel, but she's ready to reprise the role at any moment's notice. On a Sept. 30 episode of the podcast "Drew's News," Benito Skinner asked the actor how she feels about potentially returning to the franchise. "I just...
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
Christian Bale Confirms He ‘Mediated’ on ‘American Hustle’ Set After David O. Russell Made Amy Adams Cry: ‘I Did What I Felt Was Appropriate’
Christian Bale confirmed in a recent GQ interview that he “mediated” a tense situation between David O. Russell and Amy Adams on the set of their 2013 crime movie “American Hustle.” Russell is known for his aggressive directing style, and Adams revealed in 2016 that he made her cry on set.
Meghan King Details Her Relationship Status with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson
Meghan King and Mike Johnson are leaving what happened in Vegas, in Vegas. On the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her iHeartRadio Music Festival date with the 34-year-old Bachelorette star was a publicity stunt and not much more.
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage
Tia Mowry is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict after 14 years. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister star took to her Instagram to share the news. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned a black and white picture of her and Hardrict locking eyes.
