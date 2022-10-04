Read full article on original website
'Unsolved Mysteries' Trailer Previews Baffling New Investigations to Come in 'Volume 3' (Exclusive)
After first being revived by Netflix in 2020, Unsolved Mysteries is back with Volume 3, as the popular true-crime series looks into more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Ahead of its return on Oct. 18, ET has an exclusive preview of the investigations to come, including two submitted by viewers of the show.
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: One Man Suggests a Fiancée Swap (Exclusive)
You won't want to close your eyes as the drama unfolds in season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series, Love Is Blind! The show is back with a whole new cast of singles, looking... or rather, listening, for love in the pods. ET exclusively has the first full trailer for...
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Trailer Teases 'A Memorable Time' at the Sicilian Luxury Resort
“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always,” Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, says in the trailer for The White Lotus season 2. And based on the footage revealed in the extended preview for the newest installment in creator Mike White’s anthology series, she couldn’t be more correct.
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Dramatic 'Causeway' Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence is diving deep in the trailer for her new film, Causeway. Apple Original Films and A24 unveiled on Thursday a first look at the forthcoming drama, in which Lawrence stars as a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury that she suffered while serving in Afghanistan. Returning to her hometown of New Orleans, while grappling in the aftermath of both physical and mental anguish, Lawrence's character strikes up a friendship with a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry.
Watch Chris Hemsworth Push His Body to the Brink in 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is is taking on some of the hardest challenges in the National Geographic's new docuseries, Limitless. And fans can see their first look at the star's excruciating and pulse-pounding experiences as he pushes his body to it's ultimate limits. "Now I may be in pretty decent shape. Sure,...
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Madonna, daughter Lourdes Leon rock matching outfits at Tom Ford’s NYFW show
Madonna brought two of her six children — daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 25, and son Rocco Ritchie, 22 — to Wednesday’s Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week, and the trio even coordinated for the occasion. The Queen of Pop, 64, and her...
Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show
Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Watch Kanye Make His Runway Modeling Debut In A Grimy Fashion Week Show
If there’s one thing that Kanye West has mastered, it’s the art of surprise. It’s no secret that the rapper and designer is incredibly passionate about cutting-edge fashion, but up until now, he’s stayed off the runway himself. That changed on Sunday, Oct. 2, when West surprised everyone by making his catwalk debut. That’s right — Kanye West is a runway model now, and the video of his first walk for Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week is totally on-brand.
Kendall Jenner says the corset dress she wore to her first Met Gala was so tight that she had to lie down in the back seat of a car to get there
Kendall Jenner recently appeared in a video on Vogue's YouTube channel to discuss 16 outfits she's worn throughout her career.
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Hilary Swank Takes ET On Set of Journalism Drama 'Alaska Daily' One Month Before Pregnancy News (Exclusive)
Hilary Swank made an exciting announcement on Wednesday, revealing she's pregnant with twins! But weeks before her pregnancy news, the two-time Oscar winner took over the ET mic for an exclusive set tour of her new ABC drama, Alaska Daily. The drama series, which debuts Thursday, follows Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald,...
Walker Independence Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Prequel Spinoff
The Wild West was a rough and tumble place, so it’s kind of fitting that the series premiere of Walker Independence begins with a tumble in the sheets in a wagon headed out West that ends in tragedy. The Walker prequel spinoff introduces us to educated Bostonian Abigail Collins (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), who is making the trek to the booming frontier town of Independence, Texas, with her cop husband Liam. They’re both looking for a fresh start away from the corruption of Boston. But Abby feels like Liam, who is set to be Independence’s new sheriff, is hiding something...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Cast We Want to See in the Upcoming Disney+ Series
The cast for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ hasn’t been shared by Marvel yet, but there are several actors we would like to see appear in this series
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
