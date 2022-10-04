Read full article on original website
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Kelly Osbourne took the opportunity to guest host for Wednesday's Red Table Talk episode and revealed the power the show wields when it comes to therapeutics. So much so, Osbourne says, her 2021 appearance encouraged her to go back to rehab, and it changed her life. The 37-year-old, who is...
Less than a month after Daisy Lowe announced that she and real estate agent Jordan Saul were going to tie the knot, the 33-year-old daughter of Gavin Rossdale announced on Oct. 3 that she was going to be a mom. “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram gallery. In the first photo, Daisy showed off her growing baby bump while posing next to a cheetah-print wall. The second slide was a sonogram, showing the child growing inside her.
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
UPDATE 9/28/22 6: 15 p.m. ET. Chrisley’s new beau has been identified as Thomas Mollura, who is a 33-year-old father of two. Life & Style was the first to report the news. Making it official! Lindsie Chrisley went public with her new boyfriend after teasing her relationship for months.
Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict.
Zach and Tori Roloff are rumored to potentially leave 'Little People, Big World.' Are they really leaving the show behind? Here's what we know.
LOS ANGELES (WJBF) – Tia Mowry has announced on her Instagram page that she and actor Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, have decided to go their separate ways. According to her Instagram page, Mowry writes this official statement: I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted […]
Jerry O’Connell had to put on his best game when it came to landing his wife, Rebecca Romijn! During a conversation with ET, The Talk host revealed that he had to play it cool from the opposite side of the VIP section in Las Vegas to get her attention.
Kim Kardashian and her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, still critique one another's looks despite no longer being together. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim is in Milan, Italy, ahead of the Prada show, rocking a variety of leather getups. She's stepping out in the bold styles despite the fact...
Meghan King and Mike Johnson are leaving what happened in Vegas, in Vegas. On the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her iHeartRadio Music Festival date with the 34-year-old Bachelorette star was a publicity stunt and not much more.
Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have seen it all on Grey's Anatomy. As the original cast members of ABC's long-running medical drama return for their 19th season, both acknowledged that this one will feel a bit different as the show welcomes a new class of interns and Ellen Pompeo takes on a more limited capacity, appearing in only eight episodes, though she'll continue to narrate.
Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
Can there ever be a return of brotherly love in the English Monarchy? Prince William's falling out with his brother, Prince Harry, has left a hole in the Royal Family, and many are wondering if there will ever be a reconciliation. Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently sat down with ET's...
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a painful past relationship. In the first trailer for her upcoming TLC and Discovery+ reality series, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old influencer tearfully recalls a former romance. "I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I'd be married and...
Making a statement without any words at all. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released some regal portraits, just days after the official royal portraits were released, in which they were notably absent. Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the couple's classy photos, and the significance...
