ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Inclusive storytime at Hillsboro Library sparks PSU program

By Troy Shinn
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzaqM_0iLyqmxO00 Portland State University is creating a new program for students that borrows from the success of a Hillsboro program.

An inclusive storytime program started at Hillsboro public libraries will serve as the inspiration for a new kind of instruction at Portland State University's College of Education.

Melissa Pebly, a supervisor of PSU's special education department, says that Hillsboro's literacy program began in 2015, when it became apparent that families of children with disabilities were hesitant to join in at public storytime sessions at public libraries.

"Librarians consistently reported low attendance of children who experience disabilities, especially those who have more extensive support needs," Pebly said in an email. "A later review of the literature in this area found that the lack of attendance in community storytime programs was a national issue."

She was driven to provide a twice-monthly program designed around a program method called Universal Design for Learning (UDL). Pebly says this framework is widely embraced by educators for early reading and writing programs while utilizing tools that support communication and access for children who may need a different approach. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrXp1_0iLyqmxO00

Pebly said that the program at Hillsboro's Brookwood Library focused on things like flexible and accessible seating options, and teacher candidates were selected from those who are studying for undergraduate degrees in speech pathology.

"Incorporating the UDL framework into community literacy programs, such as those offered by the public library, can help children with disabilities and their families feel more welcome," Pebly said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLyqmxO00

The benefits of early literacy and engagement programs is well-researched, she added. Community storytimes help young children develop skills that are necessary for success in schools. Making programs that are more accessible, therefore, translates to more local children who have early literacy skills. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4bEK_0iLyqmxO00

The storytimes aren't just for reading and writing, however. They also feature hands-on arts and crafts, like at one session in Hillsboro where kids made their own paper pigeons based on the titular character from the children's book "The Pigeon Will Ride The Roller Coaster" by Mo Willems.

After seeing the success of the program in Hillsboro, Portland State University says it is crafting its own program focused on this model. The university recently secured a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train faculty in this inclusive approach.

"Dr. Pebly's outstanding work with the HPL will provide much needed 'how-tos' for those becoming teachers to work with their own community and school libraries," said Amy Parker, assistant professor at PSU and the program coordinator for the orientation and mobility program. "The grant will also fund the use of creative materials to make books accessible for K-12 students with visual impairments including those with multiple disabilities. This work will have an impact in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest."

PSU's program serves a six-state region in the Pacific Northwest. Pebly's training will help educators take what they learn in Oregon and implement similar accessible literacy programs where they live.

The scholars who train through PSU's program, which has the acronym LIBROS, will train at the Hillsboro Library to build the skills needed to work with students who have disabilities. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWQf3_0iLyqmxO00

Pebly and Parker both said that the success of the program, and its translation into a larger educational training program, demonstrates the need for libraries as community resources. They're not just a place for locals to gather and learn, but they can be incubators for new approaches to teaching.

"Libraries are a trusted resource that provide important services to families, including helping young children to develop readiness for school," Pebly said.

Parker said that programs like this are especially important after a pandemic that set many students back academically.

"Libraries have become even more important since the pandemic as supports for children and families," she said.

The Inclusive Storytime in Hillsboro is held every second and fourth Friday of the month. It is open to 15 children, ages 3 to 5, and their parents and caregivers.

Learn more at wccls.com and pre-register by contacting Melissa Pebly at mpebly@pdx.edu.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Why is Hillsboro threatening to sue Oregon?

Hillsboro is one of four cities in Washington County opposed to new climate rules. The coalition seems to be growing. While no lawsuit has yet been filed, Hillsboro and other metro-area communities say that the coalition of cities that oppose Oregon's new zoning and transportation rules — and have threatened to sue the state over them — is growing, and they expect it to continue to. But what do the new rules do, and why are a growing number of communities so opposed to them? The statewide rules came about after a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown,...
Hillsboro News-Times

Q&A: Hillsboro City Council candidates on the issues

In their own words, candidates' thoughts on water rates, zoning changes, community development and more.Hillsboro voters will have a lot of choices to make on their ballots due Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ten people have filed for Hillsboro City Council seats. Two are running in Ward 1, including incumbent Beach Pace, and two are running in Ward 3, including incumbent Olivia Alcaire. Six are running in Ward 2, for a seat being vacated by outgoing Councilor Kyle Allen. Pamplin Media Group reached out to all candidates with a short questionnaire. Their responses below are published in full, with only minor editing...
HILLSBORO, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Labor’s chance to send a nurse to Salem

Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) member Melissa Busch wants to bring union values to the statehouse in Salem. A resident of rural Columbia County, Busch works as a nurse for Providence Home Health, visiting patients in the southern part of her county and parts of rural Multnomah and Washington counties. This...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Education
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Portland-area study: Transgender identities erased after death

More than half of transgender and nonbinary people were misgendered on their death certificates, researchers said.A recent study by health officials in three Portland-area counties showed that transgender people were misgendered on their death certificates more than half the time over a 10-year period. The researchers, epidemiologists from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, said the discrepancies amount to an erasure of a vulnerable population, adding that the issue creates inaccurate data used to inform how governments allocate resources for social services and public health programs. They're calling for systemic changes to remove barriers to correctly identifying transgender and gender nonbinary...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Willems
Hillsboro News-Times

Aloha officials celebrate new homes for people with disabilities

Edwards Place is serving adults with developmental disabilities and debilitating conditions.Edwards Center is celebrating the addition of two new homes for people with disabilities. With the new homes — according to the nonprofit, which administers the housing community at Edwards Place in Aloha — Edwards will house well over 130 individuals who have developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, and other debilitating conditions, collectively abbreviated as IDD. The housing model at Edwards Place "allows families to age together with adult children with IDD and answers those families question, 'What will happen to my child when I'm gone?'" the Aloha-based nonprofit said in a news release. "Edwards Center promises to care for those individuals for their lifetime." A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, dedicating the new homes and honoring key supporters Ray Gauthier, Joan Kuni and June Uzelac. Former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts is slated to attend the ribbon-cutting, along with state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos and Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai, who live in Aloha. Development of Edwards Place has been funded by foundation grants and private donors. Edwards Center is located at 4375 S.W. Edwards Place in Aloha. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ALOHA, OR
wufe967.com

Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids

As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island

Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#School Library#University Libraries#School Libraries#Reading And Writing#Linus College#Hillsboro Library#College Of Education#Brookwood Library#Ud
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
MANZANITA, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham

Microchip Technology is contemplating a major expansion to its factory in Gresham, according to Oregon officials with direct knowledge of the conversations, which could bring substantial new investment and hundreds of new jobs while extending the site’s future for decades. Microchip’s potential investment comes amid an unprecedented domestic building...
GRESHAM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's state testing scores highlight pandemic's impact

The data comes with a lot of asterisks, though officials say it highlights trends they've already been tracking. As in other school districts across the state, Hillsboro schools saw a sharp dip in subject participation and proficiency scores in the most recent data released by the Oregon Department of Education. The Hillsboro School District saw 10- to 20-point dips in subject proficiency across nearly all grades, compared to pre-pandemic data. The main culprit is clear: the COVID-19 pandemic. "The data confirmed what we already knew about our students and impact of the pandemic," said assistant superintendent Audrea...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
idesignarch.com

Beach Style Waterfront Home with Boathouse on Oswego Lake

This designer custom home on Lake Oswego, Oregon features beautiful landscaped terraces and a dockside patio. The property offers over 100 feet of lake frontage with a private dock and boathouse. The contemporary interior has large windows in every room that take advantage of the amazing view of Oswego Lake.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
bruinbanner.com

Increased Gun Violence in Gresham, Oregon

The recorded number of shooting instances in Gresham, Oregon has risen 200% since last year according to the Portland Tribune. From January to March of last year, there were 28 shootings reported. This year, in that same time frame, there have been 86. This violence causes fear in Gresham residents.
GRESHAM, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Tualatin's Pumpkin Regatta is back and bigger than ever

The event is spread out over two full days with first-ever Sunday races scheduled at the Lake at Tualatin Commons.After two years of no giant orange gourds racing around Tualatin Lake at the Commons, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is returning for two full days of fun. Officials are expecting record crowds — if the weather holds up. "People are really excited to get back to the regatta after a two-year break and it brings a lot of attention to our town," said Heidi Marx, Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department event specialist. "There's a lot of community pride, and...
TUALATIN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy