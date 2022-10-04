Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Phone Arena
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro finally made their debut on stage at Google’s October event, and like many other flagship phones nowadays, neither of them comes with an included charger in the box. The new Google Pixel duo comes with the same maximum charging speeds as their...
Phone Arena
It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon
It's no secret that Samsung manufactures and sells probably the best Android tablets in the world, and unlike Apple's market-leading iPads, the Galaxy Tab S8 family is more often than not deeply discounted at most major US retailers. All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices...
Phone Arena
Get the largely similar Pixel 6 Pro for just $399 instead of splurging $899 on 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 series is finally official, which means now is a great time to get the Pixel 6 Pro, and right now, you can save nearly 60 percent on Google's 2021 flagship. The Pixel 7 Pro is largely the same as the Pixel 6 Pro, sporting the same design and featuring the same camera resolutions and the same battery capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's excellent Beats Solo3 headphones on sale at a huge discount
If you're looking for a solid and affordable new pair of headphones before the holiday shopping frenzy inevitably begins and prefer the on-ear style over the excellent in-ear and over-ear options sold by Target at unprecedented discounts for a limited time, Amazon is currently treating you to a similarly compelling deal.
Phone Arena
Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4
Though it's still too early to talk about the iPhone 14 series' market stats, the early consensus is that people are gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models and don't seem all that interested in the standard models. This reflects a failed positioning strategy by Apple, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had earlier also revealed that the iPhone SE 3 was not performing well. The iPhone SE 4 could be the sweet spot in the lineup, suggests a new rumor.
Phone Arena
U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support
Analytic firm Counterpoint Research just released a fascinating report on the refurbished phone market. Care to guess which smartphone brand is the leader in this market? If you said Apple, you're right. Counterpoint notes that top sellers in the U.S. secondary market include phones in the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XR. But the research firm is pointing out that prices of the three aforementioned iPhone models have dropped 22% on average since the release of the iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena
Samsung just had a very bad quarter, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are (partly) to blame
Death, taxes, and Samsung profits. While those three things might seem similarly unavoidable, you can obviously never know when your life will end, how certain taxes may fluctuate from year to year, and when the financial gains of a tech giant like Samsung will start shrinking. After impressively managing to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings Apple's worst profit margin
Apple didn't raise the price of its iPhone 14 series models, but don't feel bad for its bottom line as the line actually comes with a higher average selling price than the iPhone 13 series, thanks to the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the deprecated mini model. Apple managed to reach...
Phone Arena
Microsoft's 2-in-1 Surface Pro 8 powerhouse is now deeply discounted with a 256GB SSD
Remember that outstanding $600 discount offered by Amazon a few weeks ago on one of the most expensive Surface Pro 8 configurations out there? Even though the Intel Core i7-powered tablet didn't exactly drop into affordable territory, the bonkers deal predictably went away pretty quickly, presumably due to high demand.
Phone Arena
Google launches two new apps for the Pixel Watch on its Play Store
After many years of speculations and rumors, the Pixel Watch is finally a reality. On October 6th, during its Made By Google event, the tech giant officially revealed its first-ever smartwatch. And it looks like Google has already launched a new app for its Pixel Watch. As first reported by...
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Phone Arena
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry
Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
Phone Arena
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
We've already informed you that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both carry the Face Unlock facial recognition feature. And for the moment, Google also said that there is nothing to say about it possibly sharing this with the Pixel 6 Pro. Google did say that this implementation of facial recognition will lean on the Tensor 2 chipset and "advanced machine learning models" to make Face Unlock work.
Phone Arena
Google subtly reminds Apple who the innovator is
Apple has been known to take a feature already released, dress it up, give it a snazzy new name, and call it its own creation. Well, Google doesn't want Apple to get away with it any longer so it subtly called out the Cupertino-based tech giant during yesterday's "Made by Google" event. Not that Google called out Apple by name, but it was pretty obvious who the comments were aimed at.
Phone Arena
How Huawei plans to work around the U.S. chip ban
In 2020, the U.S. made a change to an export rule to prevent foundries that use U.S. technology to manufacture chips from shipping cutting-edge semiconductors to Huawei. At the time, Huawei was the second largest customer of TSMC, the world's leading foundry, behind only Apple. This, and the restrictions placed on Huawei by the U.S. the previous year, helped to make life extremely difficult for the Chinese manufacturer considered a security threat in the U.S.
Phone Arena
In weeks, both Surface Duo models could get Android 12L with a Windows 11-based skin
According to Windows Central, Microsoft is just a few weeks away from releasing an update for both the Surface Duo 1 and Surface Duo 2. The dual-screened devices are expected to receive Android 12L, a special version of the operating system made for large-screened and foldable handsets. Surface Duo 1...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 7 and 7T get their long-overdue Android 12 update, yet bugs remain to be fixed
Among the oldest OnePlus smartphones that have been promised Android 12, the OnePlus 7 and 7T are finally getting the update as we speak. Unfortunately, it looks like either OnePlus is seeding a beta version of the update, or it didn’t bother addressing some of the issues reported by those who tested the previous builds.
Phone Arena
Vodafone now guarantees iPhone 14 buy back prices to meet cost-of-living challenges
To promote its exclusive iPhone 14 Buy-Back Guarantee service, UK carrier Vodafone has recently commissioned and published new research showing how the cost-of-living crisis has changed the shopping habits of the British people. According to the study, because of the current financial difficulties, Brits have become a "buy back" nation....
Comments / 0