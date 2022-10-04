ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Phone Arena

The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro finally made their debut on stage at Google’s October event, and like many other flagship phones nowadays, neither of them comes with an included charger in the box. The new Google Pixel duo comes with the same maximum charging speeds as their...
#Samsung Tv#Android Tv#Sony Tv#Best Tv Deals#Electronics Deals#Lg
Phone Arena

Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4

Though it's still too early to talk about the iPhone 14 series' market stats, the early consensus is that people are gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models and don't seem all that interested in the standard models. This reflects a failed positioning strategy by Apple, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had earlier also revealed that the iPhone SE 3 was not performing well. The iPhone SE 4 could be the sweet spot in the lineup, suggests a new rumor.
Phone Arena

U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support

Analytic firm Counterpoint Research just released a fascinating report on the refurbished phone market. Care to guess which smartphone brand is the leader in this market? If you said Apple, you're right. Counterpoint notes that top sellers in the U.S. secondary market include phones in the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XR. But the research firm is pointing out that prices of the three aforementioned iPhone models have dropped 22% on average since the release of the iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings Apple's worst profit margin

Apple didn't raise the price of its iPhone 14 series models, but don't feel bad for its bottom line as the line actually comes with a higher average selling price than the iPhone 13 series, thanks to the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the deprecated mini model. Apple managed to reach...
Phone Arena

Google launches two new apps for the Pixel Watch on its Play Store

After many years of speculations and rumors, the Pixel Watch is finally a reality. On October 6th, during its Made By Google event, the tech giant officially revealed its first-ever smartwatch. And it looks like Google has already launched a new app for its Pixel Watch. As first reported by...
Phone Arena

Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry

Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
Phone Arena

This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments

We've already informed you that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both carry the Face Unlock facial recognition feature. And for the moment, Google also said that there is nothing to say about it possibly sharing this with the Pixel 6 Pro. Google did say that this implementation of facial recognition will lean on the Tensor 2 chipset and "advanced machine learning models" to make Face Unlock work.
Phone Arena

Google subtly reminds Apple who the innovator is

Apple has been known to take a feature already released, dress it up, give it a snazzy new name, and call it its own creation. Well, Google doesn't want Apple to get away with it any longer so it subtly called out the Cupertino-based tech giant during yesterday's "Made by Google" event. Not that Google called out Apple by name, but it was pretty obvious who the comments were aimed at.
Phone Arena

How Huawei plans to work around the U.S. chip ban

In 2020, the U.S. made a change to an export rule to prevent foundries that use U.S. technology to manufacture chips from shipping cutting-edge semiconductors to Huawei. At the time, Huawei was the second largest customer of TSMC, the world's leading foundry, behind only Apple. This, and the restrictions placed on Huawei by the U.S. the previous year, helped to make life extremely difficult for the Chinese manufacturer considered a security threat in the U.S.
Phone Arena

Vodafone now guarantees iPhone 14 buy back prices to meet cost-of-living challenges

To promote its exclusive iPhone 14 Buy-Back Guarantee service, UK carrier Vodafone has recently commissioned and published new research showing how the cost-of-living crisis has changed the shopping habits of the British people. According to the study, because of the current financial difficulties, Brits have become a "buy back" nation....
