Read full article on original website
Related
Developer seeks to acquire section of Laguna Shores Road from City of Corpus Christi
The city of Corpus Christi confirmed a private business in Flour Bluff is asking to purchase a small section of Laguna Shores Road. Residents who live in the area reached out to 3NEWS to ask about the potential deal after they received a survey from the developer. If approved, the...
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
Second causeway remains a long term project
An island resident is calling for action after seeing the devastation Ian left behind in Florida. When could a second causeway be built?
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Corpus Christi to designate new 'drop-zones' for electric scooters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some changes about to take effect into how rental scooters are used along the Bayfront. Residents can't take a drive along the Bayfront without spotting one, two or even a few dozen of the scooters. Tre Casso is an avid user and said that he likes them for their easy accessibility.
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
KSAT 12
Missing teen from Louisiana found under bench at Aransas Pass park; suspect arrested, police say
Police in Aransas Pass arrested a man in connection with a 14-year-old girl’s kidnapping in Louisiana. Aransas Pass police said the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Tuesday because they believed the girl and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Phillips, were in the area. They allegedly...
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Missing Louisiana teen rescued, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 14-year-old girl that was missing out of Louisiana is safe this morning after she was found, along with her suspected kidnapper, in Aransas Pass on Tuesday. Vernon Parish, Louisiana, authorities called Aransas Pass Police Department around noon Tuesday, Oct. 4 to let them know...
850wftl.com
Missing Louisiana teen found with suspected kidnapper in Texas
A 14-year-old girl who was said to have runway from her home in Evans, Louisiana was located a day later with a 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, Texas. Investigators say the teen was located Monday night in a park lying under a bench. According to the report, this is the...
Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calallen ISD mom says her Native American son was given ISS after trying to grow a tribal braid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kristin Vanna said her family moved from Washington State last year and enrolled her 16-year-old son Phoenix at Calallen High School. Her son belongs to the Suquamish tribe, even though she said to some, he may not appear Native American. "We came down last year,...
The price to make tamales has doubled since inflation, local vendors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tamale season in Corpus Christi is year-round, normally picking up the pace during the holidays, but the cost of making tamales has sky rocketed. "Just the 'maseca' for example used to be $27 a bag and now it's $41 and the oil too. It used to be $28 a jug and now it's $42," said Melissa Martinez, media relations for Granny's Tamales.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Corpus Christi killer scheduled for execution Wednesday night
John Henry Ramirez — who killed a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi in 2004 — is scheduled to be executed for a fourth, and likely final, time on Wednesday night. Ramirez, who was 20 at the time of the murder and a former Marine, had no prior criminal record when he encountered 46-year-old Pablo Castro after a three-day drug binge. Castro was taking the trash out at his job when Ramirez appeared. Drunk and high, Ramirez stabbed Castro 29 times and stole $1.25.
KIII TV3
Rockport police arrest man responsible for 19 car burglaries
Rockport police say they arrested a man there for breaking into at least 19 vehicles and stealing six guns. All bought by a Corpus Christi man in exchange for drugs.
John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 will be executed Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than 48 hours, local death row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be executed by the state. The 37-year-old was sentenced to death in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convivence store clerk, during a 2004 robbery spree in Corpus Christi.
Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
portasouthjetty.com
Fish are there, anglers are not
Traffic has been slow at Port Aransas fishing charter agencies this past week as it’s well into the fall off season. At Dolphin Dock, fishermen have brought several kinds of fish from the bay including red drum, gafftop, whiting, a few stingrays and small sharks. “We basically haven’t really had anything offshore,” said Erin Felix, an employee. “There’s just not […]
Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants
Corpus Christi Police Department is not yet investigating 361 Grants for Fraud, but there is an open investigation into the group using "terroristic threats."
Comments / 0