ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Corpus Christi, TX
Accidents
City
Omaha, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Rig#Kos#Scaffolding#Accident#Kiewit Offshore#The La Quinta Channel#The Corpus Christi Police#The U S Coast Guard#Kiiitv#Enr#The News Observer
KIII 3News

Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
SINTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Corpus Christi killer scheduled for execution Wednesday night

John Henry Ramirez — who killed a convenience store clerk in Corpus Christi in 2004 — is scheduled to be executed for a fourth, and likely final, time on Wednesday night. Ramirez, who was 20 at the time of the murder and a former Marine, had no prior criminal record when he encountered 46-year-old Pablo Castro after a three-day drug binge. Castro was taking the trash out at his job when Ramirez appeared. Drunk and high, Ramirez stabbed Castro 29 times and stole $1.25.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Fish are there, anglers are not

Traffic has been slow at Port Aransas fishing charter agencies this past week as it’s well into the fall off season. At Dolphin Dock, fishermen have brought several kinds of fish from the bay including red drum, gafftop, whiting, a few stingrays and small sharks. “We basically haven’t really had anything offshore,” said Erin Felix, an employee. “There’s just not […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy