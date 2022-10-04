ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Transamerica Looking To Cut Even More Cedar Rapids Jobs

More bad news for the Cedar Rapids job market. Transamerica has announced that more positions will be eliminated here in Cedar Rapids by the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Aegon Global Services, the parent company for Transamerica, filed what is called a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, stating that the company could cut up to 55 jobs in Cedar Rapids by December 31st. Unfortunately, it is a familiar theme this year for the company. The Gazette reports that back in June the company filed another WARN, saying that 40 jobs would be cut by August 14th. A spokesperson for the company stated that two of those jobs were located at the C Street campus in Cedar Rapids, while the other 38 were remote workers located throughout Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022

Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Anamosa, IA
Anamosa, IA
Government
goiowaawesome.com

Bet on Yourself: Ferentz Offense Trolls Hawkeye Fans

Breaking news: Quicker than Wisconsin could axe Paul Chryst, Gary Barta has just re-upped Kirk and Brian Ferentz through 2039. Or, maybe, it just feels that way. As the Hawkeyes labor through an uninspiring fall campaign (with our wretched offense sinking to new lows on an almost weekly basis), you realize just how handcuffed we are to la familia Ferentz. In case anyone needs a reminder, Kirk is counting them checks through the 2029 season. And for those eyeing the buyout language for proverbial shits and giggles, Ferentz would collect $6 million for every remaining year on his contract.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids

A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fairs
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
biztimes.biz

Making a mark: Work underway on Dyersville manufacturer’s $26.5 million facility

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One of the largest projects ever in the Dyersville area is underway. Ancient Brands Milling is relocating to Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Park and constructing a 92,000-square-foot, $26.5 million facility. A groundbreaking celebration for the project was held Tuesday at the site, though a partial skeleton of the new building is up already.
DYERSVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery

A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge

A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident

Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll

With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha man faces federal charges after threatening election officials

Plan on a cooler day with highs into the 50s. A freeze warning has been issued for tonight!. Going to college while fulfilling ROTC requirements made it more difficult to afford the necessities. Top ranked Xavier sweeps 12th ranked Dubuque Wahlert in straight sets. Hempstead’s Gehl and City High’s Washburn...
HIAWATHA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy