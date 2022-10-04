Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
New U-I program allows those without a nursing degree to get into the field
Due to factors ranging from retirement to COVID burnout, some studies show Iowa hospitals will be short hundreds of nurses in the coming few years, and the University of Iowa is stepping up its effort to train more of the vital medical professionals. Dr. Sandy Daack-Hirsch, executive associate dean of...
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Transamerica Looking To Cut Even More Cedar Rapids Jobs
More bad news for the Cedar Rapids job market. Transamerica has announced that more positions will be eliminated here in Cedar Rapids by the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Aegon Global Services, the parent company for Transamerica, filed what is called a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, stating that the company could cut up to 55 jobs in Cedar Rapids by December 31st. Unfortunately, it is a familiar theme this year for the company. The Gazette reports that back in June the company filed another WARN, saying that 40 jobs would be cut by August 14th. A spokesperson for the company stated that two of those jobs were located at the C Street campus in Cedar Rapids, while the other 38 were remote workers located throughout Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Report: Twelve Iowans Dead From Domestic Violence So Far In 2022
Statewide, Iowa — A report from the Iowa Attorney General’s office finds 12 people have died from domestic violence statewide so far this year, a list that includes nine women and three bystanders. Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division, says the majority of domestic...
goiowaawesome.com
Bet on Yourself: Ferentz Offense Trolls Hawkeye Fans
Breaking news: Quicker than Wisconsin could axe Paul Chryst, Gary Barta has just re-upped Kirk and Brian Ferentz through 2039. Or, maybe, it just feels that way. As the Hawkeyes labor through an uninspiring fall campaign (with our wretched offense sinking to new lows on an almost weekly basis), you realize just how handcuffed we are to la familia Ferentz. In case anyone needs a reminder, Kirk is counting them checks through the 2029 season. And for those eyeing the buyout language for proverbial shits and giggles, Ferentz would collect $6 million for every remaining year on his contract.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
biztimes.biz
Making a mark: Work underway on Dyersville manufacturer’s $26.5 million facility
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One of the largest projects ever in the Dyersville area is underway. Ancient Brands Milling is relocating to Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Park and constructing a 92,000-square-foot, $26.5 million facility. A groundbreaking celebration for the project was held Tuesday at the site, though a partial skeleton of the new building is up already.
KCRG.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after distributing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl. A wiretap investigation shows that in 2021 31-year-old Jerry Banghart and 27-year-old Thomas May were identified as tap callers to a heroin distributor in Cedar Rapids named Brian Dennis.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery
A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge
A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident
Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
KCRG.com
Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
KCRG.com
Hiawatha man faces federal charges after threatening election officials
Plan on a cooler day with highs into the 50s. A freeze warning has been issued for tonight!. Going to college while fulfilling ROTC requirements made it more difficult to afford the necessities. Top ranked Xavier sweeps 12th ranked Dubuque Wahlert in straight sets. Hempstead’s Gehl and City High’s Washburn...
KCRG.com
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I can call him ‘Bret’ now, but at the time he was Coach Bielema.”. In 2001, Bret Bielema was an assistant coach with the Hawkeyes, a young Brian Ferentz was starting his first fall camp, and it was not going well. “I...
Iowa recruit seriously injured after hit by vehicle with family not expected to play basketball again
Ava Jones’ basketball career is almost certainly over. Jones, the earlier this summer, tore all four ligaments in both of her knees, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday, via The Cedar Rapids Gazette. "We all had a tough day yesterday," Bluder said, . "I doubt she will ever play...
