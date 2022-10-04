ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unlock Convenience and Versatility with This 20-Piece Hex Key Set

Hex keys, Allen keys or Allen wrenches all refer to the same six-sided tool included with every piece of ready-to-assemble furniture from Walmart, Target, IKEA or Wayfair. The name Allen derives from the Allen Manufacturing Company, which made a six-sided hex bolt and wrench as early as 1910. Eventually, the term Allen wrench became as common a reference for any hex key as Kleenex for facial tissue and Sawzall for a reciprocating saw.
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
8 Kitchen Design Ideas

Get inspired by these eight Instagram-worthy kitchen designs. Musician Katy Vernon, on Instagram @KatyVernonMusic, and her husband Randy Vanderwood redid their kitchen themselves on a budget. Vernon did color design and painting while Vanderwood handled the concept, layout and carpentry. “We wanted to add color to brighten up the room,...
The Best Deer Fencing to Protect Your Garden

Want to keep deer out of your yard and garden? Build a fence. Here are some of the best deer fence options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
Which Household Appliances Are Draining Electricity?

It’s hard to find an appliance that actually turns off these days. Even when we hit the switch, things continue in the background. Sometimes they use as much “standby power,” spent just waiting, as they do performing their designed function. Standby power runs internal clocks in microwaves....
What To Know About Solar Batteries

Tesla’s Powerwall, which the company began marketing widely in 2015, was the first significant application of lithium-ion technology to solar energy storage. Since then, several competitors have entered the market with products that are just as good or better. This is good news for solar households. Battery technology is...
We Tried Dyson’s Multitasking Air Purifier

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The 2020 pandemic made us all more aware of the air we...
What To Know About Burying Underground Electrical Cable

Running electric power to a garage or garden pond? Learn about code requirements, trench depth options, conduit material and types of electrical wire. Yes, You Can Run Electrical Service Out Into Your Yard. Electrifying a detached garage, tool shed or garden pond is a DIY project that homeowners can absolutely...
Buyer’s Guide to Ductless Range Hoods

As more homeowners tackle DIY projects around the home — especially in the kitchen — ductless range hoods are becoming more popular, in part because they’re relatively simple to install. What Is a Ductless Range Hood?. A ductless range hood (aka a ventless range hood) is an...
How To Build a Flame-Throwing Pumpkin

Wondering how to take your jack o'lantern game to the next level this Halloween? Maybe it's time to add a flamethrower!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
How To Build a Modern Wooden Floor Lamp

Make your own statement light fixture with this elegant woodworking project. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Two...
This Car Air Freshener Makes Your Ride Smell Brand New—And Has Over 31,000 Amazon Ratings

It’s that time of year again—school carpool season. That means my car smells and looks something like a garbage dump covered in sweat, mud and snack wrappers. Instead of daily deep-cleaning, however, I reached for Chemical Guys New Car Smell Air Freshener. With over 31,000 Amazon ratings and an affordable price tag, I expected it to be good. I needed it to be good. Spoiler alert: it’s amazing—especially when you combine its power with one of the best car vacuums and a “carbage” can.
Guide To Different Types of Wallpapers

Wallpaper is part of a long tradition of considering walls as works of art. “Psychologically we have a thing about putting our views, our thoughts, our feelings on the walls,” says Carol Miller of York Wallcoverings. “From the time of cave paintings forward, we have used our walls to express ourselves.”
Guide To Under Sink Water Heaters

One of the things I liked about living in Japan 20 years ago was the on-demand water heater that supplied the kitchen sink. Turn it on, and you had instant hot water for doing dishes, cooking, washing, etc. On-demand kitchen water heaters were common household fixtures and even considered necessary appliances.
Guide To Wood Chisels for Woodworking

These days, carpenters and cabinetmakers often use power tools for the joinery, shaping, and cutting tasks they used to do with chisels. But that doesn’t mean chisels have become obsolete! Far from it, in fact. Woodworkers typically maintain a whole collection of wood chisels and use them often. Even jack-of-all-trade DIYers keep at least one chisel in their toolbox, and often a whole set.
