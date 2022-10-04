Read full article on original website
gophersports.com
Minnesota Downs Michigan State in Three Sets
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The No. 11 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Michigan State Spartans in three sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 on Sunday afternoon to cap their 2-0 weekend in Michigan. Jenna Wenaas led the way for Minnesota with 11 kills and three digs while Taylor Landfair had...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Mashes Michigan for First B1G Road Win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 11 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines in three sets, 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 on Friday night to earn its first Big Ten road win. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 17 kills while Mckenna Wucherer had six kills and five...
