ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
gophersports.com

Minnesota Downs Michigan State in Three Sets

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The No. 11 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Michigan State Spartans in three sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 on Sunday afternoon to cap their 2-0 weekend in Michigan. Jenna Wenaas led the way for Minnesota with 11 kills and three digs while Taylor Landfair had...
EAST LANSING, MI
gophersports.com

Minnesota Mashes Michigan for First B1G Road Win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 11 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines in three sets, 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 on Friday night to earn its first Big Ten road win. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 17 kills while Mckenna Wucherer had six kills and five...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy