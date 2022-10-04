ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohofstra.com

Weyrauch Ties For Sixth As Play Concludes At Hartford Hawks Invitational

Bloomfield, CT - Savannah Weyrauch fired a final round 75 (+5) and finished tied for sixth at the Hartford Hawks Invitational at Wintonbury Hills Golf Course Tuesday. Hofstra finished seventh as a team in the nine-school field. Weyrauch finished with a two-round score of 153 (+13) to finish in a...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Abraham Longosiwa Named CAA Men’s Runner of the Week

Hempstead, NY – After a top-15 finish on Friday, Hofstra freshman runner Abraham Longosiwa has been honored as the Colonial Athletic Association Men's Runner of the Week for the week of October 4, the conference announced Tuesday morning. A first-year runner from Eldoret, Kenya, Longosiwa earned the honor from...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy