Shawnee, KS

smeharbinger.net

Gallery: Boys Varsity Soccer falls to Olathe West 2-0

The boys varsity soccer team fell to Olathe West 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 4. This was the team’s first loss of the season out of the 10 games they have played. Olathe West scored the first goal with less than 20 minutes remaining of the first half. With multiple shots taken by East in the first half including a PK, they could not tie the game by the end of the first half. During the second half, Olathe West scored again within the first 15 minutes and with no goals scored the rest of the game, the final score was 2-0.
OLATHE, KS
smeharbinger.net

Gallery: Jazz Band Concert

The Blue Notes and the Blue Knights held their fall concert on Wednesday, Sep. 29 in the Shawnee Mission East auditorium. Band director Alex Toepfer conducted the band throughout the concert. The Blue Notes performed the songs Whirly Bird, Blame it on The Blues, and Caldonia; while the Blue Knights performed the songs Cheesecake, One by One, Nardis, Red Sky at Night, The Creole Love Call, and Cold Duck Time. The jazz band will have another concert in the winter.
SHAWNEE, KS
smeharbinger.net

Dutch Bros on the Down Low: Staffer reviews Dutch Bros’ secret menu items.

Dutch Bros — a drive-thru coffee franchise known for its unique drinks, perky “bro-istas” and cult-like following — first came to the KC area in 2021 and recently added a more accessible location in September of 2022. Lucky for me and my peers, I no longer have to drive 30 minutes on the highway to get my favorite drinks.
SHAWNEE, KS

