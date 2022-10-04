The boys varsity soccer team fell to Olathe West 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 4. This was the team’s first loss of the season out of the 10 games they have played. Olathe West scored the first goal with less than 20 minutes remaining of the first half. With multiple shots taken by East in the first half including a PK, they could not tie the game by the end of the first half. During the second half, Olathe West scored again within the first 15 minutes and with no goals scored the rest of the game, the final score was 2-0.

OLATHE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO