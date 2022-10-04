ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI: David Patrick Sheffield wanted for social media 'sexploitation' of minors

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZeqN_0iLyZ1iH00

The FBI has issued a warrant for David Patrick Sheffield, for allegedly using social media to solicit minors for sexually explicit photos and videos.

Federal agents said Sheffield allegedly promised to pay the minors in return for the media, and in once case he is alleged to have made explicit threats to livestream the murder of a minor and the minor's family.

The FBI is looking for help identifying any potential victims he may have solicited to produce and send sexually explicit videos and photos. Sheffield used several social media accounts, usernames and aliases including:

Usernames:

  • davew5944 (Snapchat)

  • venamis19955 or venamis1995 (Instagram)

  • dakota-white-74

  • dave-muenster-99

    • Aliases:

  • Dave or David White

  • Damien White

  • Damien Donahue

  • Craiger Strout

    • The FBI said Sheffield as a tattoo of a nautical star on his chest, as well as a tattoo of cursive writing and a checkered emblem on his right forearm. There are scars on his arm and leg, police said.

    If you have any information about any potential victims, or are a potential victim yourself, you should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. All identities of victims will be kept confidential, the FBI said.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    TheDailyBeast

    L.A. News Anchor Fired After Going Rogue With On-Air Message Defending Colleague

    A Los Angeles news anchor was fired after going rogue during a broadcast to criticize the way his station handled the departure of a colleague, according to a report. KTLA’s Mark Mester was initially suspended before being permanently dropped after his off-script message of support for his former co-anchor Lynette Romero, who wasn’t offered the opportunity to say goodbye to viewers on air, employees at the station said. Producers had written a script for Mester to read about Romero’s departure, but Mester apparently made the unilateral decision to do things his own way. “I want to start off right now by offering up an apology to you,” Mester told viewers Saturday. “What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much, you literally are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you.” Mester also said he’d arranged for a plane to fly over the station with a banner saying “We love you Lynette.”Read it at New York Post
    LOS ANGELES, CA
    Popculture

    Former News Anchor Faith Gantner Dead at 31

    Faith Rempe, the former Michigan news anchor who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, has died. Rempe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 following an 11-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer, her husband, Kurt Rempe, announced the heartbreaking news. Rempe was 31.
    MICHIGAN STATE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Fbi#Murder#Violent Crime
    BBC

    Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat

    An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
    SOCIETY
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Social Media
    NewsBreak
    Snapchat
    NewsBreak
    Public Safety
    NewsBreak
    Tattoo
    NewsBreak
    Instagram
    The Independent

    The Right Stuff users claim they were contacted by FBI after using the conservative dating app

    The new dating app that promises to connect single conservatives with other like-minded individuals has launched to largely negative reviews, with some claiming they have been contacted by the FBI over their responses on the platform.The Right Stuff, an invite-only dating app backed by conservative PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, launched last month after a widely mocked marketing campaign, which included promises of “profiles without pronouns” and a way for conservatives to avoid the “woke” dating apps.“Quit swiping, scrolling and trolling the wrong people. There are people out there just like you,” the website states.However, since its release, the app...
    CELL PHONES
    rolling out

    Jewish director says Facebook banning ads for his Holocaust film was shameful

    A son of Holocaust survivors is demanding an apology from Facebook for blocking ads for his newly-released film “Beautiful Blue Eyes.” British filmmaker Joshua Newton said the tech giant’s move hurt his film, which was released in 143 theaters earlier this month. When his ads featuring the late actor Roy Scheider were flagged with a message that they violated Facebook’s policy against content that “includes direct or indirect assertions or implications about a person’s race,” Newton assumed it was an algorithm error. He grew increasingly frustrated when on an appeal, Facebook upheld the ban in a “final decision.” He said the claim that it violated a race policy made no sense, as the phrase “blue eyes” is in no way racist, nor is it limited to one nationality, and that his film is geared at fighting hatred rather than promoting it.
    MOVIES
    ABC 7 Chicago

    ABC 7 Chicago

    Chicago, IL
    106K+
    Followers
    15K+
    Post
    29M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

     https://abc7chicago.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy