ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

You're a winner: Listening in on 'the call' for Nobel Prize

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBH4H_0iLyWf8H00

This is what it’s like to get “the call” — the Swedish Academy of Sciences ringing you up to say you won the Nobel Prize.

It’s usually a dream-of-a-lifetime call that only the special few get in private. But for American physicist John Clauser, who was awarded the Nobel for his work on quantum mechanics, it rang a little different.

Thanks to a three-hour delay from a phone busy with congratulations and reporters’ queries, the call finally got through to him while he was on a live Zoom interview with The Associated Press. And he shared his side of the notification and celebration.

“Oh hang on. They’re on the phone right now," he said. "OK. Hang on just a second. Can I talk to the guys from the Swedish Nobel Committee?”

Over the next nine minutes, Clauser recounted to the Swedish Academy the difficult road that eventually led to a Nobel-awarding phone call — albeit a few hours late.

While studying at Columbia in the 1960s, Clauser became interested in designing practical experiments to put quantum mechanics to the test. But his ideas weren't always well-received in the field, he said.

Leading physicist Richard Feynman, who won his own physics Nobel in 1965, “kind of threw me out of his office,” Clauser said. “He was very offended that I should even be considering the possibility that quantum mechanics might not give the correct predictions.”

But Clauser said he was having fun working on these experiments and thought they were important — “even though everybody told me I was crazy and was going to ruin my career by doing it."

While continuing his work at University of California Berkeley, he and the late physicist Stuart Freedman “had to build everything from scratch. There was very little money so I was basically cobbling together junk or scrap from the UC physics department,” he told the Academy.

“There’s a lot of stuff unused in storerooms,” Clauser said. “I would rummage around and say, ‘Oh, hey, I can use this.'”

Some of the great physicists of the past scavenged the same way, he pointed out.

And those experiments, with all their backlash and scraped-together budgets, were the very reason he was on the phone with the Swedish Academy decades later.

As the call wrapped up, there was the matter of logistics. Clauser asked the Academy about when he would “get some dates and times on what I’m expected to do.”

Of course, there’s something you definitely have to say to the Academy when it calls: “Thanks a lot.”

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

A quick look at the 2022 Nobel Prizes

The 2022 Nobel Prizes are being announced this week after secret deliberations by the award committees. Here's a look at which prizes have been announced so far, which ones are coming up and what's next for the winners. LITERATURE. The Swedish Academy on Thursday gave the Nobel Prize in literature...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

French author Annie Ernaux, 82 , wins Nobel Prize in literature for her 'uncompromising' work on class and gender

The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux, for her catalogue of work on female sexuality, society, and the lives of women. The 82-year-old French author is one of her country's most acclaimed authors, writing on 'the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.'
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Feynman
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline

After nearly three decades of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in May 2021. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," Melinda revealed to CBS Mornings in March 2022.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. While the recipient is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” Rushdie, 75, was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state.Other possible winners include literary giants from around the world: Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Japan’s Haruki Murakami, Norway’s Jon Fosse, Antigua-born Jamaica Kincaid and France’s Annie Ernaux.Last...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Quantum Physics#Quantum Mechanics#American#The Associated Press#Columbia
AFP

Bestseller or dark horse for 2022 Nobel Literature Prize?

The Swedish Academy will on Thursday announce the 2022 winner of the often-criticised Nobel Literature Prize, with the award committee known for its penchant for spotlighting lesser-known writers over bestselling authors. Unlike many other literary awards, there is no shortlist for the Nobel, and the nominations to the Academy and its deliberations are kept secret for 50 years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS San Francisco

'This is insane'; Stanford's Carolyn Bertozzi shares 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry

PALO ALTO -- Stanford chemistry professor Carolyn Bertozzi got a pre-dawn wake-up call Wednesday that has changed her life forever.It was 1:43 a.m. when she was awakened by a long distance phone call from Sweden. On the other end was a Nobel Prize committee representative who informed her she and two others had been awarded the prestigious honor in chemistry for 2022. "You have 50 minutes to collect yourself and wait until your life changes," the Nobel representative told her.The first person Bertozzi called was her father, William Bertozzi, a retired physics professor from MIT. "He's 91 and, of course, he was...
STANFORD, CA
The List

Everything You Need To Know About Annie Ernaux, The Woman Who Just Won The Nobel Prize In Literature

Annie Ernaux was not favored to win the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize in Literature. If you're wondering if people actually place bets on literature prizes, the answer is yes. Betting site Nicer Odds — a website that compares odds from a number of different outlets — had odds on writers ranked like racehorses. Brand names like Margaret Atwood and Stephen King had odds of 9/1 and 17/1 respectively while novelist Salman Rushdie was seen as the favorite with 13/2 odds on Tuesday, October 4, via The Guardian.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Science
ABC News

ABC News

857K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy