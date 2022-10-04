Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing
PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
fox35orlando.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com
Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms
FEMA is helping Orange County families get hotel rooms paid for by the government until their home is fixed following damage by Hurricane Ian. It's through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Residents in these Florida counties can apply for Transitional Shelter Assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FEMA is now helping families in several Central Florida counties find temporary housing who can't return home because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. It's called Transitional Shelter Assistance. Those who apply and are approved will be set up with hotel rooms paid for by the government until their homes are ready.
fox35orlando.com
Nonprofit K9s United accepting preorders for Florida-approved specialty license plate
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A national nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement K9 units with equipment and training is accepting preorders for its Florida-approved specialty license plate. K9s United, which is based in Jacksonville, is encouraging Florida drivers to preorder their license plates by Oct. 15 to meet the state requirement of 3,000 plates sold in order to be produced and offered statewide.
fox35orlando.com
Florida's Pine Island bridge restored one week after destruction by Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Road access to Florida’s Pine Island has been reestablished ahead of schedule a week after Category 4 Hurricane Ian killed more than 120 people in the state and caused widespread destruction. The Florida Department of Transportation on Friday, October 7, tweeted a video that shows...
fox35orlando.com
People line up for hurricane relief aid from FEMA in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - People lined up in Orlando’s Barnett Park. They're hoping for help from federal, state, and local agencies after Hurricane Ian tore through central Florida. Luis Diaz and Katherine Millan came for assistance after water flooded the Orlando home they rent. "This is my last straw, see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
DCF announces first disaster SNAP program in response to Hurricane Ian: how to register
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. The program provides food assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP). Officials said...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
fox35orlando.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
fox35orlando.com
'Pretty scary stuff!': Florida tourists from England back home after riding out Hurricane Ian in shelter
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Tourists visiting Florida who stayed in a shelter during Hurricane Ian are back home in England. Rory Westfold came with his family to visit Give Kids the World Village. It was supposed to be a fairytale vacation, compliments of Give Kids the World Village. Instead, Westfold had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Oct. 7, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see increased humidity in the wake of Tropical Storm Julia. While Julia is far from Florida and will not directly impact the state, it will funnel in tropical moisture beginning on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful sunny skies Sunday in Central Florida
Tonight's low: 70 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Most of Central Florida is staying dry this afternoon. Brevard county will see a few afternoon showers. These showers will stick around through the early evening and overnight hours. Moisture is increasing across Central Florida. Luckily, no rain is expected over the Central Florida portions of the St. Johns river where record river flooding continues.
fox35orlando.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Tampa Bay Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
fox35orlando.com
How to file for FEMA after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left behind billions of dollars worth of damage in the state of Florida and FEMA is offering financial assistance to those impacted – but getting those funds has been easier said than done for some families. In some areas, flooding is finally starting to...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole Tribe puts another $1M behind Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for re-election in November....
Comments / 0