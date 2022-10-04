ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing

PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
PASADENA, CA
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Nonprofit K9s United accepting preorders for Florida-approved specialty license plate

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A national nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement K9 units with equipment and training is accepting preorders for its Florida-approved specialty license plate. K9s United, which is based in Jacksonville, is encouraging Florida drivers to preorder their license plates by Oct. 15 to meet the state requirement of 3,000 plates sold in order to be produced and offered statewide.
FLORIDA STATE
People line up for hurricane relief aid from FEMA in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - People lined up in Orlando’s Barnett Park. They're hoping for help from federal, state, and local agencies after Hurricane Ian tore through central Florida. Luis Diaz and Katherine Millan came for assistance after water flooded the Orlando home they rent. "This is my last straw, see...
ORLANDO, FL
DCF announces first disaster SNAP program in response to Hurricane Ian: how to register

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. The program provides food assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP). Officials said...
FLORIDA STATE
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
Public Safety
Weather Forecast: Oct. 7, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see increased humidity in the wake of Tropical Storm Julia. While Julia is far from Florida and will not directly impact the state, it will funnel in tropical moisture beginning on Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weather Forecast: Beautiful sunny skies Sunday in Central Florida

Tonight's low: 70 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Most of Central Florida is staying dry this afternoon. Brevard county will see a few afternoon showers. These showers will stick around through the early evening and overnight hours. Moisture is increasing across Central Florida. Luckily, no rain is expected over the Central Florida portions of the St. Johns river where record river flooding continues.
ORLANDO, FL
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Tampa Bay Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.
TAMPA, FL
How to file for FEMA after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left behind billions of dollars worth of damage in the state of Florida and FEMA is offering financial assistance to those impacted – but getting those funds has been easier said than done for some families. In some areas, flooding is finally starting to...
FLORIDA STATE
Seminole Tribe puts another $1M behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for re-election in November....
FLORIDA STATE

