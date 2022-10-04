ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo police will be filmed for 'On Patrol: Live' documentary series

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Toledo police said Tuesday they will participate in the On Patrol: Live documentary series starting Friday.

The show airs from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays on Reelz, a digital cable and satellite television network.

“It is important to show the community the hard work that the officers and detectives do on a day-to-day basis,” said Lt. Paul Davis, Toledo police spokesman.

Toledo police officers, including gang task force detectives going about their daily duties, will be filmed by camera crews who will ride along with them for about eight weeks, Lt. Davis said, adding that he had no estimate as to how many officers will be involved in the effort. Last year, Toledo police officers responded to more than 230,000 calls for service ranging from non-criminal citizen contacts to critical incidents.

The series is hosted by Dan Abrams, the host of The Dan Abrams Show , retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson of Richland County, S.C.

On Patrol: Live provides a “minute-by-minute live analysis” as it documents in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from departments across America, a news release said.

The show is produced by Half Moon Pictures for Reelz. Executive producers are Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro, and Mr. Abrams.

Reelz is available on cable systems and streaming services such as DIRECTV (238), DISH Network (299), Verizon FiOS TV (692HD), AT&T U-verse (799/1799HD) and Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Mediacom, Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, and Dish Sling.

